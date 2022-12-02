International
Brazil rotates the squad, Cameroon fights for World Cup survival
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Still without Neymar and already assured of a place in the round of 16, Brazil will use their final group game at the World Cup to give playing time to its reserves.
Brazil coach Tite was expected to make changes in every position for the game against Cameroon on Friday, when a draw would be enough to give the five-time champions top spot in Group G.
The game means more for Cameroon, who need a win to keep their hopes of advancing alive. And this may not be enough depending on the result of the next group match between Switzerland and Serbia.
Brazil has six points, three more than Switzerland and five more than Cameroon and Serbia.
Cameroon are trying to get past the group stage for the first time since their run to the quarter-finals in 1990, when a side led by striker Roger Milla was eliminated by England in extra time at the tournament in Italy. Cameroon failed to qualify for the last World Cup in Russia four years ago.
We will be focused and very disciplined for the whole 90 minutes, Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said on Thursday. I want to see the determination and dedication that will allow us to get the three points.
The Africans, who opened in Qatar with a loss to Switzerland and then drew with Serbia, are theoretically catching a break for the final group game because of all the changes expected in Brazil’s squad.
Tite planned to use only reserve players, starting with Ederson replacing Alisson in goal. Veteran Dani Alves was among those who came out in defense, while Fabinho was set to play in midfield. Antony and Gabriel Martinelli were expected to add to the attack.
Brazil has 26 players of a very high level, Tite said. And we have a great team overall.
Tite wanted to try to give game time to the seven players who are yet to feature in the tournament.
Tite had already told us after the match against Switzerland that he intended to make changes in the formation, said Brazilian midfielder Fabinho. He said he wanted everyone to play and we are happy with that decision.
Neymar, right-back Danilo and left-back Alex Sandro were unavailable due to injuries. Neymar was still nursing a right ankle injury and it remained unclear when he would return.
The squad rotation could be important because if Brazil win the group, their game in the round of 16 will be on Monday, just three days after the game against Cameroon. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in the first two matches, when they did not concede a single effort on goal..
Alves, 39, could become the oldest Brazilian to play at a World Cup, ahead of 38-year-old Thiago Silva, who is Brazil’s captain in Qatar. Alves last game in a World Cup was in the round of 16 of the 2014 Brazil tournament. The right back was injured before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Brazil is trying to win the World Cup group for the 11th time in a row. Could finish first even with a loss depending on the other group game. Brazil are unbeaten in their last 17 group matches, with 14 wins and three draws. They have lost just one of their last 29 group games, against Norway in 1998 in France.
Cameroon endured a minor crisis after a 3-3 draw with Serbia, with goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home on disciplinary grounds after a dispute with Song.
The Inter goalkeeper was temporarily suspended from the squad after a dispute with Song over team tactics, which led to him being ruled out of the game against Serbia and ultimately sent home on Monday.
