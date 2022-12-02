More calls for South African leader to step down over theft probeExBulletin

International
Nardus Engelbrecht/AP
JOHANNESBURG South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faced calls on Thursday to resign after a parliamentary panel investigation found he may have broken anti-corruption laws in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of money from his farm his of Phala Phala games.
The calls follow allegations by the country’s former intelligence chief, Arthur Fraser, that Ramaphosa tried to cover up the theft of a large sum of money stuffed into couches at his farm in 2020. Fraser, an ally of the president’s political rival and predecessor, Jacob Zuma, accused Ramaphosa of money laundering and breaching foreign exchange control laws.
In its report, the parliamentary panel raised questions about the source of the money and why it was not disclosed to financial authorities, and cited a possible conflict between the president’s business and official interests.
Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing, insisting the money came from the sale of animals on his farm. But opposition parties and Ramaphosa’s opponents in the ruling African National Congress party have called for him to step down.
The ANC’s national executive committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, is expected to meet on Thursday evening to be briefed on the issue and possibly determine Ramaphosa’s fate. Ramaphosa is seeking re-election as party leader during the next ANC conference. This would enable him to run again for the presidency of South Africa in 2024.
Lawmakers are expected to debate the report on Tuesday, and they will vote on whether to take further action, including whether to proceed with impeachment proceedings. ANC lawmakers are a majority in Parliament and may oppose efforts to impeach their leader.
“The president appreciates the magnitude of this issue and what it means for the country and the stability of the government,” Ramaphosa’s spokesman Vincent Magwenya told reporters, saying the president was still processing” the report. “We are at an unprecedented moment and extraordinary as a constitutional democracy as a result of the report, and therefore whatever decision the president takes, he must be informed by the best interest of the country. This decision cannot be rushed,” said Magwenya.
According to the parliamentary report, Ramaphosa claimed the stolen money amounted to $580,000, disputing the original $4 million that Fraser claimed was stolen.
The report also questioned Ramaphosa’s explanation that the money was from the sale of buffaloes to a Sudanese businessman, Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim, questioning why the animals remained on the farm more than two years later.
The report said an investigation by the central bank suggested there was no record of dollars entering the country. “We are unable to investigate or verify the source of the foreign currency,” it said.
The parliamentary panel said Ramaphosa placed himself in a conflict of interest situation, saying the evidence presented “establishes that the president may be guilty of a serious breach of several sections of the constitution”.
The report criticized Ramaphosa for failing to inform the police in accordance with proper procedures, choosing instead to entrust the matter to the head of his presidential protection unit.
The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, is among those calling for Ramaphosa’s impeachment.
“President Ramaphosa has most likely breached a number of constitutional provisions and has a case to answer. Impeachment proceedings for his conduct must continue and he will have to provide much better, more comprehensive explanations from how many have been given to us so far,” Democratic Alliance Leader John Steenhuisen said.
Political analyst Dale McKinley said he was not convinced he had enough information to force Ramaphosa to resign.
“I don’t see Cyril Ramaphosa leaving unless he’s impeached. If he is impeached, he’s going to have to swallow it and basically do it,” McKinley said. “If he’s not indicted and it’s just this process of impeachment, my feeling is that … he’s going to try to shore up his base and push him away. I could be wrong, but I think politicians, their first instinct is survival .”
