Brittany Higgins: Rape case that rocked Australian politics dropped over mental health fears







Sydney Australia

CNN

–

Prosecutors in Australia have dropped a high-profile legal action against a former government employee accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament, saying a retrial would pose a significant and unacceptable risk to the woman’s life. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) director of public prosecutions Shane Drumgold told reporters on Friday that the risk to Brittany Higgins’ mental health must come before the need for a resolution in the case. Higgins, a former federal government employee, claims she was raped by former colleague Bruce Lehrmann in Australia’s defense minister’s office in 2019. Lehrmann pleaded not guilty to non-consensual sex and claims he never had sex with Higgins, consensual or otherwise. The charge has now been dropped. Drumgold said he had received compelling evidence from two independent medical experts that the ongoing trauma associated with this prosecution poses a significant and unacceptable risk to Higgins’ life. The evidence makes it clear that this is not limited to the harm of giving evidence in the witness box, he said. The case went to trial in Canberra in October, but the judge ordered a retrial due to jury misconduct. The retrial was scheduled to take place in February 2023. However, Drumgold told reporters on Friday that a retrial was no longer in the public interest. This has left me with no choice but to file a notice of refusal to proceed with the retrial of this case, which I did this morning. That ends the chase, Drumgold said. Higgins is currently in hospital, according to a statement from her friend Emma Webster on Friday. The past two years have been tough and hectic, Webster said. Brittany is extremely grateful for all the support she has received, especially from our mental health care workers. In the original trial, the judge dismissed the 12-member jury considering the rape verdict after it was revealed that one juror had researched the allegations and received that information in the jury room. Higgins claimed Lehrmann raped her in 2019 after the two shared a taxi to Parliament House after a night out with colleagues in the capital. Higgins went to police immediately after the alleged incident, but did not make a formal complaint, citing fears that taking the case further could damage her career. But in 2021, she spoke to the media and the case made headlines, not only because of the location of the alleged attack, but because of Higgins’ claims that she had been discouraged from coming forward to avoid political fallout ahead of the 2019 election. Lehrmann was arrested and charged last year, but the trial was delayed, in part because of fears that publicity surrounding the case meant he would not receive a fair hearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/01/australia/brittany-higgins-sexual-assault-charges-dropped-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

