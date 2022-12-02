The head of the International Drug Trafficking Organization pleads guilty to the cocaine-trafficking conspiracy | OPA





Jose Gonzalez-Valencia, aka Chepa, pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the District of Columbia today to international trafficking in cocaine. In December 2017, Brazilian authorities arrested Gonzalez-Valencia, 47, at the request of the United States. He was extradited from Brazil to the United States in November 2021. According to court documents, between 2006 and October 2016, Gonzalez-Valencia was a leader of Los Cuinis, an international drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for importing large quantities of cocaine from Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala and elsewhere into the United States. United. . As noted in court documents, Los Cuinis is closely associated with the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), which is based in the state of Jalisco in Mexico. Together, Los Cuinis and CJNG form one of the largest, most dangerous and prolific drug cartels in Mexico. They are responsible for trafficking significant amounts of illegal drugs into the United States and using extreme violence to further this goal. Gonzalez-Valencia is the brother of Los Cuinis leaders Abigael Gonzalez-Valencia and Gerardo Gonzalez-Valencia, and the brother-in-law of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as Mencho, the leader of the CJNG. Gonzalez Valencia worked with Los Cuinis and the CJNG to bring thousands of kilograms of drugs into the United States, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. said. of the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice. This case sends a clear message that the Criminal Division is committed to protecting our communities, dismantling drug trafficking organizations that rob them for profit, and holding traffickers like Gonzalez Valencia accountable. CJNG is responsible for large quantities of illegal lethal drugs being distributed throughout the United States, said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. Today’s guilty plea reflects the unwavering commitment of the men and women of the DEA to hold accountable all drug traffickers who seek to profit from the violent and deadly CJNG drug trafficking ring. Gonzalez-Valencia pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, knowing and intending it to be imported into the United States. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine each sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors. This case is supported by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The DEA’s Los Angeles Field Division is investigating the case. Acting Deputy Chief Kaitlin Sahni and trial attorneys Kate Naseef and Kirk Handrich of the Criminal Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Section are prosecuting the case. The Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs provided substantial assistance. The Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs thanks Brazilian authorities for their assistance in securing Gonzalez-Valencia’s arrest and extradition.

