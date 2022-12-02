International
Yale continues to lobby for international students
University officials are responding to international student struggles by defending federal policies.
William Porayouw
Staff Reporter
Ariane De Gennaro, Illustration Editor
Yale is continuing its efforts to lobby for its international students.
While international tensions remain at an all-time high, the University says it has continued to advocate at the federal level for students and scholars from outside the United States to participate in the Yale community. Currently, administrators are working to encourage federal policies that allow international students to enter the country and facilitate their choice of field or field of research.
As the University expands the number of international students it accepts on campus and improves its global relationships, international students have only grown in number and importance on Yale’s campus.
We continue to encourage federal policies that preserve the ability of international students and scholars to participate fully in the Yale community, Salovey wrote in an email to the News.
Tensions between the United States and foreign countries have prevented students from accessing campus, a political area that Yale hopes to change.
One federal policy is Proclamation 10043, which has PREVENT many Chinese graduate students from engaging in their studies at Yale. The policy, approved by the Trump administration in 2020, bans the entry or issuance of visas to Chinese nationals enrolled in US graduate programs affiliated with Chinese universities. The policy has since been continued by the Biden administration.
Yale has since expressed concerns about the announcement.
Craig Roy, faculty director of Yale’s Biomedical and Biological Sciences Graduate Program, who works closely with international graduate students, has witnessed some of the difficulties of the visa application process, especially for Chinese students.
In particular, students who received funding from the China Scholarship Council were targeted [and] being denied visas to enter the United States simply based on receiving funding from this organization because there was a perceived connection between CSC and government strategy, Roy said.
Roy also cited Presidential Proclamation 10043 as leading to the termination of the large joint program between Yale and CSC that involved 20 students per year being accepted into our graduate program.
Salovey affirmed the University’s commitment to ensuring that its visiting scholars have the full opportunity to engage in research and scholarship in their field.
Visa frustrations have also affected students at Yale. According to Fredrik Fosser 26, student visa policy sometimes limits the career opportunities of international students in the United States.
I think one of the aspects that many internationals find frustrating is not being able to intern or get a job outside of Yale because of the F1 visa, Fosser said.
The administration is similarly advocating to reduce major or research area restrictions for students admitted to the University, Salovey told the News. Currently international students looking a post-graduation work authorization in the United States is allowed to stay in the US for three years after graduation through the Optional Practical Training program if they are a STEM major; Non-STEM principals have up to 12 months.
Sophia Chin McManus 26, who hails from Brazil, told the News that the restrictions have caused her to make changes to her academic plans.
I originally applied to Yale with a major in Comparative Literature, McManus said. But after my orientation at OIS [Orientation for International Students]where they mentioned [the] different rules about how long students can stay in the US after graduation depending on whether they have a STEM degree or not, I’ve been thinking of a Computer Science degree.
Richard Jacob, who serves as Yale’s lobbyist and associate vice president for federal and state relations, could not be reached for comment.
Ozan Say, who serves as director of the Office of International Students and Scholars, told the News that Salovey has affirmed the university’s unwavering commitment to international scholars on multiple occasions.
Yale is committed to bringing the most talented and promising students and scholars from around [the] world on campus, Say wrote in an email to the News.
However, Say mentioned that international students may occasionally be limited from their participation on campus due to factors such as world events, international relations between the US and foreign countries, domestic politics and updates to federal regulations.
Say explained that there are generally two avenues through which Yale advocates for such federal policy: through direct contact with key members of Congress or through its membership in educational organizations, such as the Association of American Universities or the American Council on Education. The university also expresses concerns with the presidential administration through the Office of Federal and State Relations.
In July 2020, the University lobbied to protect international students after the Department of Homeland Security announced a policy preventing international students from arriving in the US if they were taking online classes due to COVID-19.
In an announcement, Salovey told the Yale community that he would join other universities in filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Harvard and MIT over the decision. The university also worked with the state of Connecticut to challenge the policy in court, and Salovey himself wrote to members of Congress, as well as members of the Trump administration, asking for a policy change.
To our international students: you are valued members of the Yale community, and we will get through this together, the release said.
The policy has since been removed.
There they are tall 6,000 international students and scholars from more than 120 countries at Yale.
