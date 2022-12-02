Russia has breached core OSCE principles: UK closing statement to OSCE Ministerial Council 2022





Thank you Mr. Speaker, to you and your talented and dedicated team. And for your hospitality here at d. In this testing year, we are grateful for your extraordinary leadership and that of the hard-working OSCE Secretary-General, institutions and staff. You all stood up for this institution. You have all stood up for the values ​​and principles to which we have freely subscribed. And you have rightly understood that those who violate those principles and commitments should not hide behind consensus or procedural rules. Russia’s unprovoked and barbaric invasion of Ukraine supported by the Belarusian regime – has attempted to break the foundations of European security. Russia has violated the UN Charter and Helsinki Final ActThe core principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the non-use of force. As the vast majority of OSCE states have expressed here in the matter of these principles, this organization matters and we will stand up to defend both. The OSCE and the European security architecture are worth fighting for. As my Foreign Secretary said, if the OSCE were irrelevant or ineffective, it would not have been so systematically attacked by Russia. Russia forcibly terminated the mandates of the Border Monitoring Mission, the Special Monitoring Mission and the Project Coordinator in Ukraine. This one-sided and destructive behavior was designed to dull the tools of the organization. But, Mr. Speaker, we are united under your leadership. We have innovated. And we have ensured that the OSCE toolkit, designed to make us all safer and more secure, has remained both relevant and effective. Using the OSCE’s military transparency measures, we exposed Russian and Belarusian lies, false promises and bad intentions towards their sovereign neighbor. We established the Moscow Mechanism to shine a spotlight on atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine and support accountability. We are proud to contribute to OSCE Support Program for Ukraine an innovation that shows that the OSCE will not be held as a reward. While we stand united with Ukraine, we must not forget the state of human rights within the Russian Federation and Belarus. Internal repression and external aggression are two sides of the same coin when a state stifles the liberties of its own people – it sets the conditions for and enables aggression abroad. Mr. Speaker, we must thank our predecessors for understanding that human rights and fundamental freedoms are at the core of our collective security. They were right. Our job day after day is to continue to protect and advance those fundamental rights and freedoms. Yesterday Russia spoke of confrontation. Ironic for a country that invaded Georgia in 2008, illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, and then launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 of this year. In parallel, Russia has tried in vain to frustrate and disrupt the work of the OSCE. We have shown once again in d that no one is fooled. We will respect the rules because they are the foundation of the security of every country in this room. We offer our full support to North Macedonia as the next chairperson. We have no illusions. Their task will also be challenging, but we are fully committed to our support. We stand next to Ukraine. We stand by the OSCE. And we stand by the foundations and values ​​of the European security architecture. That is why we are here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russia-has-violated-osces-core-principles-uk-closing-statement-at-osce-ministerial-council-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos