Li Keqiang meets with the President of the European Council Charles Michel





On the afternoon of December 1, 2022, Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council met with European Council President Charles Michel at the Great Hall of the People. Michel expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin. Li Keqiang said that we deeply mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin and expressed thanks for the condolences of the European Union (EU). Li Keqiang pointed out that China and the EU are important forces for maintaining peace and promoting development in the world, as well as large economies, complementing each other’s advantages. China attaches great importance to China-EU relations. President Xi Jinping had deep and friendly talks with Michel. China is willing to enhance cooperation with the EU on the basis of mutual respect and equality, and properly handle disputes and differences, to promote the sound and stable development of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership. This not only serves the interests of both sides, but is also conducive to maintaining peace, stability, development and prosperity in the world. Li Keqiang said that China and the EU both support the international system centered on the UN, protect the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organization as the core, and support free and fair trade. Bilateral economic and trade cooperation has deepened, with trade and investment reaching new heights in recent years. China is willing to work with the EU to strengthen macro policy coordination, deepen cooperation in key areas, jointly safeguard energy and food security and the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, as well as to respond to climate change and other challenges. Li Keqiang stressed that China firmly supports European integration, hopes to see a united and prosperous EU, and supports the EU to play a more important role in international affairs. As the world today faces complex problems and challenges, Li Keqiang also expressed the hope that China and the EU will further open up to each other on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and favorable results. China will remain committed to the fundamental national policy of opening up and open its door wider to the world. China will make sustained efforts to promote a market-oriented and law-based business environment according to international standards, treat different types of companies as equals, and welcome enterprises from all countries to continue to invest and operate in China. China will steadily open up its financial sector wider while maintaining its financial stability and encourage qualified foreign institutional investors to expand investment. The RMB exchange rate will generally be kept stable at an adaptive and balanced level. Michel said that the EU values ​​its cooperation with China and is willing to work with China to improve dialogue and exchanges, jointly defend multilateralism, promote international cooperation, support free trade and supply chains. sustainable and unimpeded international supply and to respond to climate change, energy. security and other global challenges together. The EU adheres to the one-China policy and looks forward to making a new round of EU-China leaders’ meeting a success with China, to strengthen communication and mutual understanding. Both sides also exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine. Li Keqiang elaborated on China’s principled stance, noting that China always stands for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and respecting the goals and principles of the UN Charter. The use of nuclear weapons must be rejected and nuclear war must never take place. China supports all efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully and will continue to play a constructive role. Lifeng was also present at the meeting, among others.

