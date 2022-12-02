US and French Presidents’ State Support for Ukraine Global Security > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





France, United States, niton and other partner countries remain steadfast in supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s brutal invasion, President Joe Biden said. Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron held a press conference at the White House today. Also present were Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. France and the United States are strengthening cooperation to protect the core international principles of freedom and the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere, Biden said. The US and France are collaborating on ways to address climate change, space activities, as well as military-to-military cooperation, Biden said. “My administration has built our foreign policy around the strength of our alliance, and France is at the center of this commitment,” he said. Biden thanked Macron for welcoming more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to his country. In addition, Israel and Lebanon have worked out historic maritime borders, thanks in part to Macron’s efforts to broker the deal, Biden said. Macron said France supports Ukraine’s armed forces and civilians who are resisting the Russian occupation. The United States has done much to provide security assistance to Ukraine, he said. As winter approaches, Russia’s targeting of the grid and other infrastructure has made the survival of Ukrainian civilians desperate, Macron said. NATO is working to support Ukraine as it deals with Russia and the upcoming winter conditions, he said. As for peace talks, it should be up to Ukraine to decide when and if they will happen, Macron said.

