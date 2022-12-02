Flashback: The global jet race is on: Canadair finally commits





With AIN Media Group’s Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company holiday the 50th year of continuing publication this year, the AIN editors are going back through the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that have been covered over the past half-century. HUG back: (AIN January 1994 p.1) Bombardier’s board of directors officially launched Canadair Global Express on December 20, sparking intense competition for a worldwide market whose size is still highly contested. The board’s decision followed three years of engineering research, market analysis and soul-searching by Canadair, maker of the Challenger series of business jets. FAST FORWARD: The Global Express was a direct competitor to Gulfstream’s GV in the new class of high-speed, long-range business jets. With its entry into service in 1999, an ultra-long-range space rivalry began that is still going strong nearly three decades later. Both aircraft continue to raise the bar at the top of their portfolios with Gulfstream’s G800 waiting in the wings while the G700 nears certification. After delivering more than 1000 Globals over the past 23 years, Bombardier earlier this year launched the Global 8000. As for the once-disputed size of the worldwide market, according to Honeywell’s latest forecast, the large and long-range will account for 70 percent of all new aircraft spending over the next decade.

