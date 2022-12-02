International
AINsight: Is there something in the air?
It’s not a change in season that I’m thinking of, although it might seem a bit colder. On the contrary, a change in the business aircraft market environment in advance recently. I’m not here to declare a huge swing in our market, but I will lay out the areas of change that I see and feel. I am always wary of shouting that change is here until it is.
The obvious and oft-discussed recessionary winds, rising interest rates and geopolitical challenges are all reasons many forecasters are speculating about our future. I want to talk about the effects of these indicators.
I looked at Amstat for 11 months of retail business aircraft sales for the period between January 2020 and November 2020, and 1,795 aircraft were sold. In fact, this was up from the same period a year ago.
As we all remember, this was the beginning of the Covid pandemic and none of us as industry professionals or our customers knew what effect this would have on our industry. But 2020 turned out to be one of the best transactional years in our history.
There was still no supply problem, and since there was no supply problem, prices had not yet started to rise. Those who bought in 2020 had great choices and good prices.
Then came the January-November 2021 period, which gained 2,580 retail aircraft transactions. What a dance! Most buyers in 2021 were first-time buyers.
The result of their appetite for private jets was a dramatic depletion of available inventory. They started paying more, have much less choice and lose control in the process as the sellers dictated the terms.
Now let’s look at the same 11-month period for 2022. This year’s transactions are down 17 percent, with total aircraft retail sales at 2,132 units. Some would absolutely argue that this was a result of much lower supply, while others could argue that it is a result of lower demand. But most can agree that it’s probably a sampling of both phenomena that created this number of unit sales last year.
I spoke last month at WHO Miami and one of the questions asked of our panel was, Are we at the peak? I asked the questioner what peak was he asking about the peak of price or demand? I answered the question from both perspectives.
I think we were past the peak of prices in August or September. That said, I am not suggesting that prices are falling, only that they have stopped rising.
I went on to suggest that I believed that in 2023 we would begin to see what we as an industry have always experienced, which is an annual residual loss rate of 5 to 10 percent per year. This difference between rates is usually caused by the age and type of aircraft.
Also, I have seen several price adjustments since August or September that usually represent what may have been very aggressive and opportunistic pricing to begin with. Many vendors this year have been drawn to this market to capture an upside of their aviation investment that has never been seen before and, realizing now that they may have gone too far, are pulling back a bit.
One thing I mentioned when discussing the idea that we may have also reached peak demand was a look at days on the market. This is growing and allows for a less frenetic approach on the part of buyers who no longer feel that the plane that goes on the market this morning will necessarily leave by sunset the same day.
I see in most aircraft categories that more inventory is coming up for sale every day. This is partly due to deliveries of new aircraft, rethinking the size of a flight department and owners who feel that capturing the profit that has been made on the value of the aircraft is appropriate. Furthermore, I believe that many owners who were lured into ownership by the feeling that charter income can really make up for the investment, now feel that selling is where the real good can be.
So what’s in the air? I think we will start to enjoy continued inventory growth. More choice is always a good thing. Slightly more favorable prices and best of all less frenzy.
This combination of results will keep everyone’s investments healthy. After all, this change in the air is a slight change. Maybe really good kite weather. Enjoy!
Jay Messinger is CEO, and Founder of Mesinger Jet Sales, an international aircraft brokerage firm. With 48 years of successful aircraft buying and selling, Mesinger Jet Sales has a global reputation for personalized and transparent service.
The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily endorsed by AIN Media Group.
