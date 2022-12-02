Gogo AVANCE is the True Technology Platform just for Business Aviation





In 2018, Gogo introduced the AVANCE connectivity platform and the new technology represented a paradigm shift for in-flight connectivity in business aviation. Since then, AVANCE has been so well received that others in business aviation have caught the “platform” bug. You see it in advertising, content marketing and sales pitches. Many technology players in business aviation are talking about “the latest and greatest platform” or “our new and improved (insert keyword) platform. But what, specifically, is one technology platform? What does he do and what benefits does he have to provide to warrant that term? To answer that question, we asked Gogo to see how it defines “platform” and explain how AVANCE meets the criteria. Insights from the experts “A technology platform is a group of individual components brought together to create a cohesive unit,” said Jeremy Tyler, vice president of software applications engineering. “You bring software, hardware and tools to create a consistent user experience. Apple is a great example. “The Apple iOS operating system is the ‘brain’ in all of its hardware, but Apple created an entire digital ecosystem where everything can be integrated, automatically synced through the cloud, and even updated between any Apple device,” he continued. “The result is a smooth and consistent Apple experience, no matter what device you’re using it on. AVANCE is very similar. According to Gogo, AVANCE software is the “brains” in all of its systems – L3, L5 and SCS – and future products as well, such as LEO global broadband. Gogo uses an operating system that discovers which systems and services it’s connected to, so every feature that Gogo offers is available to every system. “It doesn’t matter if our system is on a Gulfstream heavy-lift aircraft or a turboprop like a Pilatus PC-12, the experience is the same,” Tyler said. “And the benefit to aircraft owners, operators and passengers is that Gogo can get innovations and updates into their hands almost immediately: things that other providers have to do with hardware, which requires the aircraft to be grounded for a period of time to change which is time-consuming and expensive, we can do it by air.” In terms of hardware engineering, AVANCE is built modularly and designed to be what the company calls “plug and play,” making it easy for customers to expand and improve their in-flight Wi-Fi experience . “When we create a new solution, we don’t have to start from scratch, we can just use our core feature set,” said Chris Rippe, Gogo Distinguished Product Development Member of the Technical Staff. “When we need to make an improvement, we can design it once for the whole platform. 5G is a great example of this modular design. When a customer is ready to upgrade, they won’t have to remove any equipment to add 5G speeds to their AVANCE L5 system – instead, they’ll just plug a small Gogo X3 LRU into the AVANCE L5, the same like you. connect a peripheral such as a printer to your laptop.” AVANCE also offers operators comprehensive in-flight connectivity and entertainment in a single LRU that is designed to be future-ready right out of the box, which allows Gogo to: Easily add new networks like Gogo 5G and the new LEO global broadband system

Instantly deploy new services over the air

Remotely deploy software support and updates over the air

Quickly connect and activate new third-party applications “When we lowered our service altitude from 10,000 feet AGL to 3,000 feet, every AVANCE customer received that update over the air,” Rippe said. “Our customers never had to touch the plane or land it for that improvement to take effect, and Gogo is the only business aviation connectivity provider with that capability.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/sponsored-content/business-aviation/2022-12-02/gogo-avance-business-aviations-only-true-technology-platform The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos