12 Warrington students receive awards from the UF International Center

Twelve students from the Warrington College of Business were honored with awards by the University of Florida International Center (UFIC) on November 16.

Hae Jin So received the Masters/MBA International Student Award, a campus-wide award that recognizes an exemplary international student.

Eleven students received Certificates of Outstanding Achievement. Both awards recognize international students who achieve outstanding academic achievement and display a wide range of commendable achievements and contributions.

The recipients of Certificates of Outstanding Achievement are: Luxi Cao, Fernando Lopez-Ocon, Maria Peralta, Yingying Zhang, Leonardo Ting, Almas Khamza, Alejandra Mejia, Charline Pommeret, Taif Alshemmeri, Jing Lu and Xinyu Zang.

Luxury Cao is a marketing student.

Fernando Lopez-Ocon is studying information systems, alongside economics studies.

Maria Peralta is studying finance.

Yingying Zhang is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.

Leonardo Ting is studying information systems.

Almas Khamza is earning a master’s degree in international business.

Alejandra Mejia is earning a master’s degree in information systems and operations management.

Charline Pommeret is earning a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Taif Alshemmeri is earning a master’s degree in entrepreneurship.

Jing Lu is a Ph.D. candidate in finance. Lu was also nominated for the Outstanding International PhD Student Award.

Xinyu Zhang is a Ph.D. candidate in information systems and operations management.

Hae Jin So is looking forward to graduating with two master’s degrees next spring. She has already completed her MBA and is in her second semester of the MS-ISOM program. So she decided to pursue both degrees based on her previous work experience.

After working for nine years, So realized the benefit of specializing in both analytical and leadership skills.

Working in both corporates and start-ups, I learned how technical and analytical skills are just as powerful as soft skills, she said. As an international student, getting an accredited STEM degree on top of an MBA seemed like a plus, helping my career transition into the US job market.

So she is on track to meet her academic goal, graduating in just three years, and on her way to achieving her professional goals as well.

My short-term professional goal is to serve as a business translator acting as a bridge between business and technical and data teams, using all the skills I learned from business school, she said. My long term goal would be to become a successful leader in my industry.

Of her many academic achievements, So is most proud of receiving the Matherly Scholar Award earlier this year. She considers this a particularly high honor, as the award was given to her by her peers.

The graduating MBA class votes for the MBA student who made the most significant contribution to the program, excelled in the classroom, displayed outstanding academic achievement and leadership skills that earned the respect of peers, she said. Since our MBA program is filled with so many bright individuals, I did not expect to receive such an honorable award. I am so lucky to be a part of this incredible group.

In addition to being praised by her peers, So was also singled out for recognition across campus for her academic excellence. After receiving the campus-wide Master’s/MBA International Student Award, So thanked those who have supported him along the way.

I am truly humbled to receive the Distinguished Masters and Professionals Award, she said. I am deeply honored for this recognition I have received for my work. My entire journey at UF has always been a learning experience and I have fostered professional and personal growth.

Gator and So’s husband, Jaemoon Lee, has been a particularly significant supporter in her life. When their son, Liam, was born this fall, So wouldn’t have been able to go back to school right away without his help.

Finally, So expresses her appreciation for her university.

My greatest appreciation goes to my nominator and career advisor, Carly Escue, for her unwavering effort and care since I joined UF, she said. She will always be my advisor, mentor, role model and sweet friend. Many thanks to Jason Ward, the Warrington College of Business committee and the UF International Center committee for choosing me from so many talented students across 16 colleges.

And thank you to all my friends, colleagues and professors for your continued support.