Global energy efficiency progress is accelerating, signaling a potential turning point after years of slow improvement – News

Action on energy efficiency has accelerated globally in 2022 as governments and consumers increasingly turn to efficiency measures as part of their responses to fuel supply disruptions and record high energy prices, signaling a tipping point possible after several years of slow progress.

Global investments in energy efficiency such as building renovations, public transport and electric car infrastructure reached $560 billion in 2022, an increase of 16% on 2021, according to the latest IEA market report. Energy Efficiency 2022.

Preliminary data shows that in 2022 the global economy used energy 2% more efficiently than in 2021, a rate of improvement of almost four times the past two years and almost double the rate of the past five years. If the current rate of progress can be built further in the coming years, then 2022 could mark a vital turning point for efficiency, which is one of the key areas for international efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The IEA’s analysis found that, thanks to energy efficiency actions taken since 2000, total energy bills in IEA countries in 2022 are set to be $680 billion lower than they would otherwise be or about 15% of the total energy expenditure this year with the past. investments in building insulation and efficient cars saving many consumers thousands of dollars each year.

The global energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has dramatically escalated concerns over energy security and the inflationary impact of higher energy prices on economies and people’s livelihoods around the world. The IEA report points out that more efficient use of energy is the first and best answer.

The oil shocks of the 1970s led to a massive push by governments for energy efficiency, resulting in substantial improvements in the energy efficiency of cars, appliances and buildings, said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. Amid today’s energy crisis, we are seeing signs that energy efficiency is once again a priority. Energy efficiency is central to meeting today’s crisis, with its great potential to help address the challenges of energy affordability, energy security and climate change.

This year’s improvement comes after Covid-19 led to two of the worst years ever for global energy efficiency progress, with annual gains falling to around 0.5% in 2020 and 2021. Key factors included a higher share of industry energy intensive in energy demand as other sectors contracted and a slower pace of renovations and improvements in buildings and factories. Energy efficiency progress had already slowed before the start of the pandemic, with the global rate of improvement falling from 2% in the first half of the last decade to 1.3% in the second half.

Efficiency improvements need to average around 4% per year this decade to align with the IEA’s Net Zero Emissions Scenario by 2050. There are encouraging signs of progress. The electrification of transport and heating is accelerating, with one in eight cars sold globally now electric, and almost 3 million heat pumps will be sold in 2022 in Europe alone, up from 1.5 million in 2019, as they become an increasingly cost effective. the source. Existing building codes are being strengthened and new ones are being introduced in emerging and developing economies, while a growing wave of energy-saving awareness campaigns is helping millions of citizens better manage their energy use. All governments in Southeast Asia, for example, are now developing policies for efficient cooling, vital for a region with one of the fastest growing rates of electricity demand.

This year has been marked by several important policy and spending announcements that point to continued investment in efficiency and progress for years to come. These include the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act, the European Union’s REPowerEU plan and Japan’s Green Transformation (GX) program, which add up to hundreds of billions of dollars in spending on more efficient buildings, cars and industry over the coming years. However, these packages, like most energy efficiency investments, are more broadly focused on advanced economies, and much larger investments are needed in emerging and developing economies.

To coincide with the publication of Energy Efficiency 2022, the IEA also announced today that its 8th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency will take place on 6-8 June 2023, in Paris. The event will be hosted by France’s Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher and IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol and is being held in partnership with Schneider Electric. The Global Conference provides a high-level forum for ministers, CEOs and other senior leaders from around the world to share views on the latest developments in energy efficiency. It will be based on the topics covered in Energy Efficiency 2022 and consider how topics such as electrification, digitalization and finance can increase efficiency to address today’s global energy challenges. The 7th Global Conference, held in June 2022 in Denmark, brought together over 400 key figures, including ministers and senior officials from 26 countries.