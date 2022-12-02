Germany will be out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) Time and again exit from the World Cup that the coach of Germany, Hansi Flick, wants to go back to the basics.

The four-time champions were knocked out at the group stage again, four years after their embarrassing performance as the reigning champions in Russia.

Something has to change, Flick said after a 4-2 win over Costa Rica on Thursday that was still not enough to secure a place in the round of 16.

I believe that for the future of German football we have to do things differently in training, said Flick, who took over as coach after last years European Championship. We’ve been talking about young goalkeepers and full-backs for years, but Germany was always able to defend well. We need the basics.

For the future, for the next 10 years, it is very important to focus on the new generation of players.

It was just eight years ago that Germany won their fourth World Cup title, defeating a Lionel Messi-led Argentina side in their prime in the final at the Maracana Stadium. With that victory, Germany became the only European team to win a World Cup in either North or South America.

In Qatar, it was an opening loss to Japan that set the stage for a disappointing finish this time around. Germany were beaten 2-1 in that match last week and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Spain.

That gave the Germans a chance in the last game at the Al Bayt Stadium and was enough for a few minutes in Thursday’s final group matches. In the first half, for example, Germany was beating Costa Rica and Japan was losing to Spain, results that would have put the Germans in the round of 16.

It was Japan’s 2-1 victory over the Spaniards which essentially cost the Germans a chance to play at least one more match in Qatar.

Flick cited Spain as an example for his country to follow.

Spain are very good in defence, he said, even though the 2010 World Cup champions eventually lost to Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. He focuses on training young players. They know the tactics well.

It all started very well for Germany on Thursday with Serge Gnabry scoring a 10th-minute header as Spain took the lead against Japan.

Both games were overturned in the second half.

Yeltsin Tejeda equalized in the 58th minute and Juan Vargas added another in the 70th to put Costa Rica 2-1 up and suddenly on target to advance.

There were a lot of individual mistakes and those are the things that make me very angry, Flick said.

But Germany substitute Kai Havertz made it 2-2 in the 73rd minute and then restored Germany’s lead in the 85th. Another substitute, Niclas Fllkrug, added the fourth.

Costa Rica had lost their opening game against Spain 7-0. The team then put in a much better performance and beat Japan 1-0.

We are not what we saw in our first game, said Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez. We had to go back to what made us qualify for the World Cup.

HISTORY MADE

The match was also noticed by the French referee Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match.

SET OF RECORDS

Manuel Neuer played in his 19th World Cup match to set a record for a goalkeeper overtaking German great Sepp Maier and Brazil goalkeeper Cludio Taffarel.

GINTERS WAITS

Matthias Ginter was taking part in his third World Cup, but going into the match against Costa Rica, he had yet to play a single minute in any of those tournaments. Everything changed when he came on as a substitute in the 89th minute.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports