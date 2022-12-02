International
Germany will be out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) Time and again exit from the World Cup that the coach of Germany, Hansi Flick, wants to go back to the basics.
The four-time champions were knocked out at the group stage again, four years after their embarrassing performance as the reigning champions in Russia.
Something has to change, Flick said after a 4-2 win over Costa Rica on Thursday that was still not enough to secure a place in the round of 16.
I believe that for the future of German football we have to do things differently in training, said Flick, who took over as coach after last years European Championship. We’ve been talking about young goalkeepers and full-backs for years, but Germany was always able to defend well. We need the basics.
For the future, for the next 10 years, it is very important to focus on the new generation of players.
It was just eight years ago that Germany won their fourth World Cup title, defeating a Lionel Messi-led Argentina side in their prime in the final at the Maracana Stadium. With that victory, Germany became the only European team to win a World Cup in either North or South America.
In Qatar, it was an opening loss to Japan that set the stage for a disappointing finish this time around. Germany were beaten 2-1 in that match last week and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Spain.
That gave the Germans a chance in the last game at the Al Bayt Stadium and was enough for a few minutes in Thursday’s final group matches. In the first half, for example, Germany was beating Costa Rica and Japan was losing to Spain, results that would have put the Germans in the round of 16.
It was Japan’s 2-1 victory over the Spaniards which essentially cost the Germans a chance to play at least one more match in Qatar.
Flick cited Spain as an example for his country to follow.
Spain are very good in defence, he said, even though the 2010 World Cup champions eventually lost to Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. He focuses on training young players. They know the tactics well.
It all started very well for Germany on Thursday with Serge Gnabry scoring a 10th-minute header as Spain took the lead against Japan.
Both games were overturned in the second half.
Yeltsin Tejeda equalized in the 58th minute and Juan Vargas added another in the 70th to put Costa Rica 2-1 up and suddenly on target to advance.
There were a lot of individual mistakes and those are the things that make me very angry, Flick said.
But Germany substitute Kai Havertz made it 2-2 in the 73rd minute and then restored Germany’s lead in the 85th. Another substitute, Niclas Fllkrug, added the fourth.
Costa Rica had lost their opening game against Spain 7-0. The team then put in a much better performance and beat Japan 1-0.
We are not what we saw in our first game, said Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez. We had to go back to what made us qualify for the World Cup.
HISTORY MADE
The match was also noticed by the French referee Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match.
SET OF RECORDS
Manuel Neuer played in his 19th World Cup match to set a record for a goalkeeper overtaking German great Sepp Maier and Brazil goalkeeper Cludio Taffarel.
GINTERS WAITS
Matthias Ginter was taking part in his third World Cup, but going into the match against Costa Rica, he had yet to play a single minute in any of those tournaments. Everything changed when he came on as a substitute in the 89th minute.
___
James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/germany-costa-rica-2022-world-cup-results-35262e7d9dbaf4f08902dc7a6db507b1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Germany will be out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica
- Edward Norton: ‘Everyone from CEOs to Hollywood actors should join the fight against climate change’
- Imran Khan calls for immediate release of ‘sick’ Azam Swati
- See Christina Ricci Channel Cruella in a low-cut dress
- Imam-ul-Haq completes one thousand runs in Test cricket
- Talroo Wins The Talent Tech Innovation Award 2022 from TIARA Talent Tech Star Awards
- Famous Bollywood Diva Sonal Chauhan Jannat will attend the WHRPC Annual Convention in Dubai on December 23, 2022
- Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about executive’s tax evasion scheme
- Looking forward to supporting PM Modi during India’s G20 Presidency: US President Biden
- Britney Spears’ massive pop songs land on Broadway again | Entertainment
- Google Messages finally encrypts group chats
- Racism controversy overshadows Will and Kate’s US visit