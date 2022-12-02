International
Indonesia to make sex outside marriage a jailable offence
Reuters
–
Indonesia’s parliament is expected to approve a new penal code this month that will criminalize sex outside marriage with up to a year in prison, officials have confirmed to Reuters.
The legislative review will also ban insulting the president or state institutions and expressing any views contrary to Indonesia’s state ideology. Cohabitation before marriage is also prohibited.
Decades in the making, the new criminal code is expected to be approved on December 15, Indonesia’s Deputy Justice Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej told Reuters.
They were proud to have a criminal code that is in line with Indonesian values, he told Reuters in an interview.
Bambang Wuryanto, a lawmaker involved in the draft, said the new code could be approved as early as next week.
The code, if passed, would apply to both Indonesian citizens and foreigners, with business groups expressing concern about the damage the rules could do to Indonesia’s image as a holiday and investment destination.
The draft has the support of some Islamist groups in a country where conservatism is on the rise, although opponents argue it undoes liberal reforms passed after the fall of authoritarian leader Suharto in 1998.
An earlier draft of the code was set to be adopted in 2019, but sparked nationwide protests.
Tens of thousands of people demonstrated at the time against a series of laws, particularly those considered to regulate morality and free speech, which they said would limit civil liberties.
Critics say minimal changes to the code have been made since then, although the government has held public consultations across the country in recent months to provide input on the changes.
Some changes that have been made include a provision that could allow the death penalty to be commuted to life imprisonment after 10 years of good behavior.
The criminalization of abortion, except for rape victims, and the prison sentence for black magic remain in the code.
According to the latest draft dated Nov. 24 seen by Reuters, extramarital sex, which can only be reported by limited parties such as close relatives, carries a maximum sentence of one year.
Defamation of the president, a charge that can only be reported by the president, lasts a maximum of three years.
Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has hundreds of local regulations that discriminate against women, religious minorities and LGBTQ people.
Just weeks after Indonesia chaired a successful G20 meeting that saw its position elevated on the global stage, business sector representatives say the draft code sends the wrong message to Southeast Asia’s largest economy.
For the business sector, the implementation of this customary law will create legal uncertainty and make investors reconsider investing in Indonesia, said Shinta Widjaja Sukamdani, vice chairman of the Indonesian Employers Association (APINDO).
Clauses related to morality, she added, would do more harm than good, especially for businesses engaged in the tourism and hospitality sectors.
Changes to the code would be a major setback for Indonesian democracy, said Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch.
The deputy justice minister dismissed the criticism, saying the final version of the draft would ensure that regional laws adhere to national legislation and the new code would not threaten democratic freedoms.
A revised version of the penal code has been discussed since Indonesia declared its independence from the Netherlands in 1945.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/02/asia/indonesia-criminal-code-sex-outside-marriage-scli-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesia to make sex outside marriage a jailable offence
- UK health authorities “prolonged deaths after the pandemic”
- Death of Brad William Henke
- Taylor Stitch creates a capsule for the Bergdorfs B boutique.
- Amazon’s era of constant innovation may be over TechCrunch
- Volaris expands El Salvador-US routes
- Indonesia harshly punishes sex outside marriage
- AMC Entertainment sees unusually large volume of options (NYSE:AMC)
- Predict which football players will stay out of Penn State or leave Happy Valley
- International talks on wildlife trade lead to more protection for animals | Stories
- Google criticizes Apple again for not adopting RCS for messaging app: ‘Their texting is stuck in the 1990s’
- An initial magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Central California