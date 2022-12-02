Indonesia to make sex outside marriage a jailable offence





Reuters

–



Indonesia’s parliament is expected to approve a new penal code this month that will criminalize sex outside marriage with up to a year in prison, officials have confirmed to Reuters.

The legislative review will also ban insulting the president or state institutions and expressing any views contrary to Indonesia’s state ideology. Cohabitation before marriage is also prohibited.

Decades in the making, the new criminal code is expected to be approved on December 15, Indonesia’s Deputy Justice Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej told Reuters.

They were proud to have a criminal code that is in line with Indonesian values, he told Reuters in an interview.

Bambang Wuryanto, a lawmaker involved in the draft, said the new code could be approved as early as next week.

The code, if passed, would apply to both Indonesian citizens and foreigners, with business groups expressing concern about the damage the rules could do to Indonesia’s image as a holiday and investment destination.

The draft has the support of some Islamist groups in a country where conservatism is on the rise, although opponents argue it undoes liberal reforms passed after the fall of authoritarian leader Suharto in 1998.

An earlier draft of the code was set to be adopted in 2019, but sparked nationwide protests.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated at the time against a series of laws, particularly those considered to regulate morality and free speech, which they said would limit civil liberties.

Critics say minimal changes to the code have been made since then, although the government has held public consultations across the country in recent months to provide input on the changes.

Some changes that have been made include a provision that could allow the death penalty to be commuted to life imprisonment after 10 years of good behavior.

The criminalization of abortion, except for rape victims, and the prison sentence for black magic remain in the code.

According to the latest draft dated Nov. 24 seen by Reuters, extramarital sex, which can only be reported by limited parties such as close relatives, carries a maximum sentence of one year.

Defamation of the president, a charge that can only be reported by the president, lasts a maximum of three years.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has hundreds of local regulations that discriminate against women, religious minorities and LGBTQ people.

Just weeks after Indonesia chaired a successful G20 meeting that saw its position elevated on the global stage, business sector representatives say the draft code sends the wrong message to Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

For the business sector, the implementation of this customary law will create legal uncertainty and make investors reconsider investing in Indonesia, said Shinta Widjaja Sukamdani, vice chairman of the Indonesian Employers Association (APINDO).

Clauses related to morality, she added, would do more harm than good, especially for businesses engaged in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Changes to the code would be a major setback for Indonesian democracy, said Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch.

The deputy justice minister dismissed the criticism, saying the final version of the draft would ensure that regional laws adhere to national legislation and the new code would not threaten democratic freedoms.

A revised version of the penal code has been discussed since Indonesia declared its independence from the Netherlands in 1945.