International
Director II Mary Gallagher on current events in China
Mary Gallagher, director of the International Institute and Alan and Amy Lowenstein Professor of Democracy, Democratization and Human Rights, has been frequently quoted and interviewed in the US and international news media about the current political situation in China, including its policy ” zero Covid”, the lockdown. protests and the death of former president Jiang Zemin. Recent media citations and appearances are listed here:
December 2
“Experts have pushed China’s government to increase vaccinations”NPR
December 1
“Why China’s Protests Are Paying Attention to the World”CBC
“China’s Open Belt”NPR
“After Xi’s coronation, a clamor of discontent against his hardline policies”, New York Times
“In China, Former President Jiang’s Death Comes at Unsettled Time”, Washington Post
November 30
“Campus Protests Spreading China to US”, Inside the High Ed
November 29
“China Lockdown Protests & Rising COVID Leave Xi Jinping With ‘2 Bad Options'”NPR
Mary E. Gallagher is an expert on Chinese politics, law and society, and labor policy. Her most recent book is Authoritarian Legality in China: Law, Workers and the State, published by Cambridge University Press in 2017.
