SETU researcher co-edits three books with international collaborators tidings





The projects bring together researchers from around the world and cover topics such as motherhood, sociology and post-Covid social architecture Dr Lisa Moran, Head of Department and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Social Care and Early Childhood at South East Technology University (SETU) Waterford is currently co-editing three books with researchers at University College Cork, University of Oxford, University of Carinthia Applied Sciences Austria, and Shannon University of Technology Limerick. These co-edited texts on the meanings and practices of mothering, new social architectures after COVID-19, and a textbook on sociology for social care students in Ireland, bring together international scholars from Africa, Australia, continental Europe, the US, the UK . , and Ireland. Further publications Lisa is also co-editing a single edited book on pandemic and post-pandemic life stories with Springer, Cham Switzerland, which includes majority and minority world perspectives on the complexities of everyday life during COVID and in post-COVID worlds. Lisa is no stranger to the world of publishing, having previously published a book with Palgrave Macmillan, which she co-edited with Dr Kathy Reilly and Dr Bernadine Brady from the University of Galway on innovations in narrative research methodologies with children and young people in different places and contexts. She also co-authored an edited text on family support with Prof John Canavan, UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre, University of Galway. Contribution to biographical narrative research Speaking about her work, Lisa said: “I have always been fascinated by the complexity of everyday practices; the kinds of knowledge that are embedded in the stories we tell in our daily lives. These book projects contribute significantly to international biographical narrative research on methodological innovations and developments, lives lived during COVID-19, changes in social realities, and the experiences of women who are often marginalized in contemporary socio-political decision-making. Furthermore, they are essential for creating a network to develop a Horizon Europe offer, something I am committed to in 2023. I am extremely fortunate to work with such fantastic collaborators and research leaders from Cork, Oxford , Limerick, Lisbon and Austria especially .” SETU social science community Lisa joined SETU Waterford in October 2021 after returning from a senior lecturing career at Edge Hill University in the UK and has been involved in the SETU social science community ever since. She co-directs the Analysis of Social Change (ASC) Research Group in the School of Humanities; is co-leading a COST action with researchers at the University of Galway and Lancaster University, and is a member of the managing committee of a COST Action on transnational families co-leading a COST working group on research methodology with Dr Jelena Predojevic Despic, Serbia. She is an expert in biographical, narrative methods who has trained researchers internationally in this method and is collaborating with Dr Zeta Dooly, SETU Waterford, on methodological innovation and research. She is also a Senior Fellow of the UK Higher Education Academy, Vice President of the Sociological Association of Ireland and a member of the Executive Board of the Research Network 03 Biographical Perspectives on European Societies of the European Sociological Association.

