World Cup viewer’s guide: Americans take on Holland

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Christian Pulisic became an American star with the game-winning goal and the injury he received while scoring it that took the United States to the round of 16 in the World Cup.

He hurt his pelvis, Pulisic persevered, when a collision with the Iranian goalkeeper in goal sent him to hospital as the United States won 1-0. and advanced to the biggest football tournament.

Pulisic was cleared to play Saturday, when the Americans face the Netherlands in the elimination round.

Everyone expected him to be on the field even before the doctors gave him the medical clearance on Friday.

I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I can play, Pulisic said of his goal to be on the pitch.

The United States is trying to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and continues to delight American audiences, who tuned in to the first three games in record numbers.

A win against the Netherlands might be enough to convince home fans that the United States can, indeed, compete on soccer’s biggest stage.

The support from the US has been a little surreal, captain Tyler Adams said. My fathers were teachers at the school and they were all watching during the lessons, the game and supporting me. And I was getting videos from the family, all the watch parties in my town and whatever.

It’s really quite interesting to see how much a tournament can change that perspective of people who support football.

The United States is winless in its last 11 World Cup games against European teams, a streak that includes five losses and six draws. On Saturday, the Americans face a Dutch team that, like several other World Cup teams in this tournament, is battling the flu. The bug spread to the American team last week.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal gave his team a day off on Thursday instead of playing a typical 11-on-11 game.

I gave them a day off, Van Gaal said on Friday. With this group, they communicate that to me. I listen to my players.

He declined to elaborate on how many players have been affected, but by abandoning his typical training schedule, Van Gaal fueled speculation that at least six players are ill.

We will not elaborate on that, he said. But if it goes around in groups, it’s disturbing.

Frenkie de Jong has said a scratched throat hampered his ability to communicate during a win over Qatar and Marten de Roon told reporters he had a cold earlier this week.

Netherlands midfielder Cody Gapko is trying to become the first player from his country to score in four consecutive World Cup games, and the Dutch team is on an 18-game winning streak that the United States is determined to end.

We felt a responsibility to use this World Cup to build momentum in the United States for soccer, said US coach Gregg Berhalter. And that’s why we want to continue and we want to continue to do good and make the country proud.

AUSTRALIA-ARGENTINA

Lionel Messi goes to another game that could be his last on the stage of the World Cup.

Nobody expects us to win, said Australian striker Mathew Leckie. So let’s shock the world.

Argentina were shocked by Saudi Arabia in their opening game and needed to beat Poland earlier this week to ensure Messi could go on to his fifth World Cup. One of the greatest players of all time has never won this tournament and this one in Qatar is expected to be his last.

Argentina turned the tables with wins over Mexico and Poland to win Group C to face Australia, ranked 38th in the world. Australia are in the knockout round for only the second time, their previous trip a 1-0 loss to Italy in 2006.

Argentina are not taking Australia for granted, despite having five wins, one draw and one loss in eight meetings dating back to 1988. This is the first meeting between the two sides since 2007.

We know, at the moment, everything is very difficult, said Messi. All opponents are complicated. We know it as well as anyone.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup AND https://twitter.com/AP_Sports