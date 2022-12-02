International
World Cup viewer’s guide: Americans take on Holland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Christian Pulisic became an American star with the game-winning goal and the injury he received while scoring it that took the United States to the round of 16 in the World Cup.
He hurt his pelvis, Pulisic persevered, when a collision with the Iranian goalkeeper in goal sent him to hospital as the United States won 1-0. and advanced to the biggest football tournament.
Pulisic was cleared to play Saturday, when the Americans face the Netherlands in the elimination round.
Everyone expected him to be on the field even before the doctors gave him the medical clearance on Friday.
I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I can play, Pulisic said of his goal to be on the pitch.
The United States is trying to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and continues to delight American audiences, who tuned in to the first three games in record numbers.
A win against the Netherlands might be enough to convince home fans that the United States can, indeed, compete on soccer’s biggest stage.
The support from the US has been a little surreal, captain Tyler Adams said. My fathers were teachers at the school and they were all watching during the lessons, the game and supporting me. And I was getting videos from the family, all the watch parties in my town and whatever.
It’s really quite interesting to see how much a tournament can change that perspective of people who support football.
The United States is winless in its last 11 World Cup games against European teams, a streak that includes five losses and six draws. On Saturday, the Americans face a Dutch team that, like several other World Cup teams in this tournament, is battling the flu. The bug spread to the American team last week.
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal gave his team a day off on Thursday instead of playing a typical 11-on-11 game.
I gave them a day off, Van Gaal said on Friday. With this group, they communicate that to me. I listen to my players.
He declined to elaborate on how many players have been affected, but by abandoning his typical training schedule, Van Gaal fueled speculation that at least six players are ill.
We will not elaborate on that, he said. But if it goes around in groups, it’s disturbing.
Frenkie de Jong has said a scratched throat hampered his ability to communicate during a win over Qatar and Marten de Roon told reporters he had a cold earlier this week.
Netherlands midfielder Cody Gapko is trying to become the first player from his country to score in four consecutive World Cup games, and the Dutch team is on an 18-game winning streak that the United States is determined to end.
We felt a responsibility to use this World Cup to build momentum in the United States for soccer, said US coach Gregg Berhalter. And that’s why we want to continue and we want to continue to do good and make the country proud.
AUSTRALIA-ARGENTINA
Lionel Messi goes to another game that could be his last on the stage of the World Cup.
Nobody expects us to win, said Australian striker Mathew Leckie. So let’s shock the world.
Argentina were shocked by Saudi Arabia in their opening game and needed to beat Poland earlier this week to ensure Messi could go on to his fifth World Cup. One of the greatest players of all time has never won this tournament and this one in Qatar is expected to be his last.
Argentina turned the tables with wins over Mexico and Poland to win Group C to face Australia, ranked 38th in the world. Australia are in the knockout round for only the second time, their previous trip a 1-0 loss to Italy in 2006.
Argentina are not taking Australia for granted, despite having five wins, one draw and one loss in eight meetings dating back to 1988. This is the first meeting between the two sides since 2007.
We know, at the moment, everything is very difficult, said Messi. All opponents are complicated. We know it as well as anyone.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup AND https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/world-cup-soccer-sports-international-netherlands-db518b778f9ac0da5f67080d083cc866
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google Doodle Honors First Black Video Game Engineer
- World Cup viewer’s guide: Americans take on Holland
- Imran Khan’s New War Game
- See who attended the Bidens’ first state dinner at the White House
- Frustration ahead, but no recession-fueled crash
- Donald Trump knew about tax evasion at his company, prosecutors say
- Brad William Henke, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor and former NFL player, dies at 56
- The easiest way for Arkansas to salvage its disappointing football season
- Lessonen CEO Jay McKee Wins 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter Awards
- Cong only believes in delay and delay, alleges PM Modi
- Billy Porter receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Entertainment
- A clearer picture of the war in Ukraine is possible by spring, according to FM