



Test yourself the week of Nov. 26: China protests, Germany and Qatar sign an agreement, and Biden hosts his first state visit.









Paul Mashatile, acting secretary general of the African National Congress, addresses the media at the Johannesburg Exhibition Center in Johannesburg on December 2. Paul Mashatile, acting secretary general of the African National Congress, addresses the media at the Johannesburg Exhibition Center in Johannesburg on December 2. GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP via Getty Images December 2, 2022, 4:44 p.m After a holiday break, we’re back with our signature news quiz! How much do you remember from the world this week? Do you have comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. After a holiday break, we’re back with our signature news quiz! How much do you remember from the world this week? 1. Thousands of people took to the streets of China over the weekend to protest the country’s strict COVID-19 measures. What symbol are protesters using to oppose Beijing’s censorship laws? Blank white pieces of paper

Duct tape over their mouths

Broken cell phones

Torn newspapers These demonstrations represent the biggest wave of popular protests since those before the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989, explains MP James Palmer. 2. A month-long ceasefire between the Pakistani government and which group collapsed on Monday after a surge in attacks? Al Qaeda

Balochistan Liberation Army

Jaish al-Adl

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan The terrorist group is taking advantage of weak governance and political unrest, FP Lynne ODonnell reports. 3. US President Joe Biden met with which national leader this week for the first state visit of his administration? French President Emmanuel Macron

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo

The newly elected Brazilian president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva The Biden administration hopes the meeting will repair diplomatic damage after the so-called AUKUS deal snubbed France last year. 4. Germany and Qatar signed a 15-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal on Tuesday. Starting in 2026, how many tons of LNG will Doha supply to Berlin each year? 500,000 tons

2 million tons

4.3 million tons

9 million tons Germany has struggled to diversify its sources of energy supply since Russia cut off its gas flows to the country, FP Anchal Vohra wrote in August. 5. Which former proponent of world market reform died on Wednesday at the age of 96? Italian Prime Minister Arnaldo Forlani

Chinese leader Jiang Zemin

Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade

President of Lithuania Valdas Adamkus Many may be nostalgic for Jiang’s openness to Western culture as well as his seeming willingness to listen to some criticism of the Chinese Communist Party, recalls Victor Shih. 6. Also on Wednesday, the European Union proposed the creation of a special court to deal with which crimes against humanity? Evidence of Intentional Targeting of Civilians in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia

Acts of genocide against the Rohingya population of Myanmar

War crimes committed by Russia during the occupation of Ukraine

Violence against political dissidents in China The two models under consideration are an international court or a hybrid court, both of which have been used in past conflicts, I explained in July. 7. UNICEF and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, sent 2 million vaccines to Syria this week to fight an outbreak of which disease? Monkeypox (now known as mpox)

Polio

smallpox

Cholera Pandemic preparedness is no longer just the health sector’s problem, but an issue that must be addressed by world leaders, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Helen Clark argued in August. 8. Authorities in South Africa are accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of possibly violating the country’s constitution after failing to report that he was the victim of a theft of more than $4 million in 2020, although he claims only about $500,000 was taken dollars. Where does Ramaphosa say the money came from? Selling 20 buffaloes from his game farm

Trading shares in the energy company Eskom

Buying a private yacht moored in Cape Town

Inheriting the wealth of his half-siblings Despite Ramaphosa’s charm and confidence, he has struggled to lead the African National Congress party, argued Eusebius McKaiser in 2019, a year before the 2020 Farmgate scandal. 9. On Thursday, Mexico announced that it would raise the nations minimum wage by 20 percent starting in 2023. What is the current minimum wage? 400 pesos (or about $20.65)

310 pesos (or about $16)

288 pesos (or about $14.87)

172 pesos (or about $8.80) From fueling the drug war to trade disputes with its North American neighbors, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made drastic changes to his country’s economic foundations during his tenure. 10. Which classic food did UNESCO add to its famous cultural heritage list on Wednesday? Mexican tamales

French baguette

Greek spanakopita

Mexican tamales

French baguette

Greek spanakopita

Japanese sushi Macron welcomed the decision of the UN bodies, calling out bread 250 grams of magic and perfection in our daily life. The author of this quiz enthusiastically agrees.

