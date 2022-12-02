Test yourself the week of Nov. 26: China protests, Germany and Qatar sign an agreement, and Biden hosts his first state visit.
December 2, 2022, 4:44 p.m
After a holiday break, we’re back with our signature news quiz! How much do you remember from the world this week?
Do you have comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts.
1. Thousands of people took to the streets of China over the weekend to protest the country’s strict COVID-19 measures. What symbol are protesters using to oppose Beijing’s censorship laws?
Blank white pieces of paper
Duct tape over their mouths
Broken cell phones
Torn newspapers
These demonstrations represent the biggest wave of popular protests since those before the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989, explains MP James Palmer.
2. A month-long ceasefire between the Pakistani government and which group collapsed on Monday after a surge in attacks?
Al Qaeda
Balochistan Liberation Army
Jaish al-Adl
Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan
The terrorist group is taking advantage of weak governance and political unrest, FP Lynne ODonnell reports.
3. US President Joe Biden met with which national leader this week for the first state visit of his administration?
French President Emmanuel Macron
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol
President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo
The newly elected Brazilian president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva
The Biden administration hopes the meeting will repair diplomatic damage after the so-called AUKUS deal snubbed France last year.
4. Germany and Qatar signed a 15-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal on Tuesday. Starting in 2026, how many tons of LNG will Doha supply to Berlin each year?
500,000 tons
2 million tons
4.3 million tons
9 million tons
Germany has struggled to diversify its sources of energy supply since Russia cut off its gas flows to the country, FP Anchal Vohra wrote in August.
5. Which former proponent of world market reform died on Wednesday at the age of 96?
Italian Prime Minister Arnaldo Forlani
Chinese leader Jiang Zemin
Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade
President of Lithuania Valdas Adamkus
Many may be nostalgic for Jiang’s openness to Western culture as well as his seeming willingness to listen to some criticism of the Chinese Communist Party, recalls Victor Shih.
6. Also on Wednesday, the European Union proposed the creation of a special court to deal with which crimes against humanity?
Evidence of Intentional Targeting of Civilians in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia
Acts of genocide against the Rohingya population of Myanmar
War crimes committed by Russia during the occupation of Ukraine
Violence against political dissidents in China
The two models under consideration are an international court or a hybrid court, both of which have been used in past conflicts, I explained in July.
7. UNICEF and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, sent 2 million vaccines to Syria this week to fight an outbreak of which disease?
Monkeypox (now known as mpox)
Polio
smallpox
Cholera
Pandemic preparedness is no longer just the health sector’s problem, but an issue that must be addressed by world leaders, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Helen Clark argued in August.
8. Authorities in South Africa are accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of possibly violating the country’s constitution after failing to report that he was the victim of a theft of more than $4 million in 2020, although he claims only about $500,000 was taken dollars. Where does Ramaphosa say the money came from?
Selling 20 buffaloes from his game farm
Trading shares in the energy company Eskom
Buying a private yacht moored in Cape Town
Inheriting the wealth of his half-siblings
Despite Ramaphosa’s charm and confidence, he has struggled to lead the African National Congress party, argued Eusebius McKaiser in 2019, a year before the 2020 Farmgate scandal.
9. On Thursday, Mexico announced that it would raise the nations minimum wage by 20 percent starting in 2023. What is the current minimum wage?
400 pesos (or about $20.65)
310 pesos (or about $16)
288 pesos (or about $14.87)
172 pesos (or about $8.80)
From fueling the drug war to trade disputes with its North American neighbors, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made drastic changes to his country’s economic foundations during his tenure.
10. Which classic food did UNESCO add to its famous cultural heritage list on Wednesday?
Mexican tamales
French baguette
Greek spanakopita
Japanese sushi
Macron welcomed the decision of the UN bodies, calling out bread 250 grams of magic and perfection in our daily life. The author of this quiz enthusiastically agrees.
You scored
You scored
