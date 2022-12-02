International
Germany’s soul-searching begins after another World Cup failure
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) Another World Cup, another World Cup failure.
Germany are facing another round of soul-searching after being knocked out of the sport’s most important tournament in the first stage for the second time in a row.
The German players then talked about the good performances and the missed chances as they have done before. But no one had any real answers to the teams’ problems.
Here are 25 experts standing together. You can all advise each other and then agree on some details, Germany striker Thomas Mller said after the team was eliminated from the tournament in Qatar despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica. on Thursday.
Germany’s fate was effectively sealed when it lost its first game to Japan 2-1, then followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Spain.
It left Germany bottom of Group E and dependent on a favor from Spain. It never came as Japan beat the Spanish to win the group. Spain progressed ahead of Germany on goal difference.
I never look at another team, it depends on us, said Germany coach Hansi Flick, leaning on Spain. I think in the end the sum of everything contributed to us being eliminated. We had plenty of opportunities, whether it was in the first half or the first 60 minutes against Japan, or even at the end against Spain, when we had another big chance. You really have to take those chances.
What Flick failed to mention is that Spain also missed a host of chances to put Germany out of reach before Niclas Fllkrugs equalized late on.
That goal proved to be the highlight for Germany, but it also proved to be of little value in another underwhelming performance on the big stage.
A bitter disappointment for us, German football federation president Bernd Neuendorf said before boarding his flight home from Hamad International Airport on Friday.
Neuendorf said he will meet next week with Flick, sporting director Oliver Bierhoff and German soccer league vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke to discuss the fallout from the latest early exit from the World Cup.
Germany’s leaders are under pressure for a significant improvement in team performance ahead of the 2024 European Championship.
My expectation from the sports management is that in this meeting they will make an initial analysis, a sports analysis of this tournament, but also develop perspectives for the time after the tournament with a view to the European Championship, said Neuendorf. This analysis should also include the development of the national team, of our football, since 2018, since the last World Cup.
Mller was at a loss to explain the teams decline since reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016.
“We haven’t been able to live up to expectations in the tournament in recent years because as a team, I would say we don’t really have specialists running around,” said the 33-year-old Mller, who looks set to retire from the national team. but later retracted. We have a lot of players who are very talented, yes.
Germany, the 2014 World Cup champions, were also eliminated from the group stage at the 2018 tournament in Russia. In last years European Championship delayed by the coronavirus, Germany was eliminated in the second round.
I think really, we can’t say where we are, Germany captain Manuel Neuer said of the teams’ place in world football.
Before the 2018 World Cup, Germany had reached at least the semi-finals of every major competition they entered since the 2006 World Cup, which they hosted.
I joined the team in 2016. Germany was always in the semi-finals before that, said midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Then I went in and out (of the World Cup) twice in the first stage and last year in the second round (of the European Championship). It’s hard to get.
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
