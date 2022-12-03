International
EXPLAINED: Why Japan’s World Cup goal was ruled valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far it has been scored by Japan and eliminated Germany.
The Japanese came later beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 with a goal that many thought was offside before the ball even hit the net. The win also meant four-time champions Germany, playing at the same time, were knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
FIFA confirmed on Friday that an overhead camera located along the goal line verified that the ball remained in play.
WHAT HAPPENED?
After going down 1-0 in the first half, Japan substitute Ritsu Doan scored in the 48th minute. However, a draw was not enough. They needed another goal.
Three minutes later, Japan were back in Spain’s net as the ball rolled into the goal. Two Japanese players slipped trying to connect the ball forward and Kaoru Mitoma succeeded.
Mitoma’s shot sent the ball upfield and bounced on a slow loop for Ao Tanaka who rushed to direct into the net with his right knee.
WHAT IS THE RULE?
The soccer rule from the International Football Association Board regarding the incident comes into effect Law 9: Ball in and out of play.
Section 9.1 states: The ball is out of play when it has passed entirely over the goal line or touch line on the ground or in the air.
The entire width or circumference of the ball must cross the line to be out of play. It should not be touching the white line.
A court-level camera angle on Thursday showed the green space between the line and the ball, making it appear offside.
“If it wasn’t a goal, I wouldn’t be disappointed,” Tanaka said.
VIDEO REVIEW
World Cup match officials benefit from 42 broadcast cameras to review all matches during the 64 matches in Qatar, eight of which are in super slow motion and four of which are in ultra slow motion. FIFA said.
of VAR technology it has been in use since the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The VAR team includes four officials who review all plays in front of a bank of screens. They alert the on-field referee to clear and obvious fouls and missed incidents in match-changing events.
They are not allowed to intervene on any possible infringements of the rules only those relating to goals, possible penalties, red cards and cases of mistaken identity in the awarding of yellow and red cards.
Every goal in the World Cup is reviewed to ensure that the play built is valid.
It took more than two minutes on Thursday for the VAR team to confirm that Japan’s goal was good.
OTHER SPORTS
Other sports have different ways of deciding whether the ball is in play.
In tennis, the Hawk-Eye camera-based system verifies whether any part of the ball was touching the line and thus goes in.
In basketball, a player may keep the ball in play as long as no part of the player’s body touches the ground outside the court.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
