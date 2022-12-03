Guatemala: Amnesty International calls for the immediate and unconditional release of prisoner of conscience Virginia Laparra

Former prosecutor Virginia Laparra, who was the head of the Office of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity (FECI) in Quetzaltenango, is a prisoner of conscience who has been unjustly imprisoned for more than nine months because of her work investigating the cases of corruption in Guatemala, Amnesty International said today. .

The trial of former prosecutor Laparra will begin today, November 28, before the Eighth Criminal, Drug and Environmental Court in Guatemala City. She is accused of persistent abuse of authority, a crime for which she could face up to nine years in prison.

After a full review of the criminal case, we found serious deficiencies in terms of the charges against former prosecutor Virginia Laparra, as well as numerous irregularities in the handling of the case. Not only is there no hard evidence that she has committed any crime, but it is clear that the reasons given by the court for denying her requests to be released pending the proceedings are arbitrary, said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Director of America at Amnesty International.

As part of FECI, former prosecutor Laparra led large-scale investigations into corruption and crime. Criminal proceedings against her began in 2018 after she reported a judge to the Judiciary Disciplinary Board for possible misconduct as a judge in office, namely leaking confidential information about a case he was dealing with. In retaliation, the same judge filed two criminal charges against her for the same reasons: the first in July 2018 in Quetzaltenango and the second in August 2019 in Guatemala City.

Virginia Laparra was arrested on February 23, 2022 as she left work in Quezaltenango and has been unjustly detained ever since.

Amnesty International is deeply concerned about the shortcomings and irregularities in the proceedings against Virginia Laparra, which include the lack of proof of the alleged offense, the prosecution of the former prosecutor on the same grounds before two different judges and the instrumentalization of the criminal. process to deprive him of liberty without reason, among others. The organization concludes that former prosecutor Laparra’s rights to a legal process and a fair trial have been violated, which also constitutes an arbitrary ban on her work in the investigation of corruption cases. These factors, along with virulent smear campaigns on social media, are characteristic of patterns of criminalization in the country that Amnesty International has documented for years.

Virginia Laparra is being persecuted only for the independent exercise of her function as a prosecutor and for this reason, Amnesty International considers her a prisoner of conscience and demands her immediate and unconditional release. It is inexcusable that the highest authorities of Guatemala have allowed this case to be instrumentalized by those who oppose the fight against impunity and corruption. The baseless prosecution of those responsible for the administration of justice who played an important role in this war must end immediately, said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International.

Amnesty International will follow the trial of former prosecutor Virginia Laparra in the following days. The organization calls on the Public Prosecutor’s Office to drop the charges against her and demand her immediate and unconditional release.

