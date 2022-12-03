Valley native Dave Green wins UAW International Executive Board seat | News, Sports, Jobs





The once-powerful former president of United Auto Workers Local 1112 in Lordstown has won a seat on the UAW International Executive Board, one of three challengers claiming victories over incumbent regional directors. Dave Green, with nearly 60 percent of the vote, defeated Wayne Blanchard in Region 2B, which includes Ohio and Indiana. Green ran as an independent candidate on a platform of social justice and workers’ rights, calling for top-down reforms internationally and to return power to the approximately 372,000 active members of the UAW. “It’s long overdue, and I think over the next four years, if we invest in our members, we’ll emerge as a stronger union.” Green said Friday. Region 2B, according to Green, has more than 60,000 active members. Its members come from more than 50 companies in Ohio and Indiana, with operations ranging from automotive assembly, parts manufacturing, health care, financial services, food service, office workers and nurses, and professionals, according to its website. the region. Its headquarters are in Maumee near Toledo in northwest Ohio. The region has another office in Indianapolis. Green’s four-year term could begin Monday after the election is certified. As of Friday afternoon, some votes still needed to be counted. It was the UAW’s first direct election stemming from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials. As of Thursday, UAW members appeared to favor replacing many of their leaders with reform-minded candidates. Many UAW members were in or near the lead in multiple key races with 84 percent of the votes counted. Many challengers campaigned for the reversal of concessions made to the companies in previous contract talks, including cost-of-living wage increases, the elimination of a two-tier system of wages and benefits, and other items. That could raise costs for Detroit’s three automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — and will almost inevitably drive up already expensive auto prices. In Region 1, which represents local unions in eight counties in Michigan and also in Canada, LaShawn English defeated James Harris with 53 percent of the vote. In Region 9A, which covers eastern New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Puerto Rico, Brandon Mancilla received 59 percent of the vote to defeat Beverley Brakeman. “These regional director victories show that the membership is ready to rebuild our great union. Brandon, LaShawn and Dave will be strong voices on the International Executive Board for reform and democracy. Companies must prepare for a new, more aggressive UAW. said Margaret Mock, UAW Members United candidate for secretary-treasurer. UAW United members ran a slate of reform candidates. Green has been with the automaker for more than 30 years, starting as a temporary employee in 1989. He became president of Local 1112 in May 2018 after joining UAW Local 1714, which represented workers at the fab plant. in the GM complex. Prior to that, Green served a term as president of Local 1714. Six months after he took over as president of Local 1112, GM announced it was closing the plant. He was among the leaders of an unsuccessful effort to persuade GM to reverse its decision and assign a new production vehicle to Lordstown, With the closing, Green headed to GM’s Bedford Casting Operations in Bedford, Ind., where he still works and belongs to UAW Local 440. He will be on leave while tending to regional director duties. In 2020, Green challenged Blanchard, then assistant regional director, for the seat left open by the resignation of Youngstown native and former Local 1112 member Rich Rankin amid harassment allegations. Green did not receive the vote of union delegates from the region that cast ballots in the race. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

