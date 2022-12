The camel race is among the sideline attractions of the World Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON https://apnews.com/article/world-cup-entertainment-oddities-soccer-sports-f1cb2ceb8e8f54dd24b27d74d096e983 ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaaa displayed not only dazzling beauty, but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and grinned toothily for television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a competition held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from Doha and soccer’s World Cup. . Nazaaa, watch out it’s a camel. Think the Westminster Dog Show merged with the Miss America pageant, except for the camels. Nazaaa is a magnificent light-haired creature who overcame several preliminary rounds and hundreds of other camels to win the competition at the Qatar Camel Mzayen Club on Friday. Full coverage: World Cup 2022 The event, which was designed to bring cultural awareness to World Cup visitors, was sponsored by the Ministry of Sports and Youth, in collaboration with the Supreme Committee for Handover and Legacy, the local World Cup organizing committee. Nazaaa was one of 15 camels competing for the crown, paraded by fans while wearing ornate collars and wearing strings of precious stones. I thought our camel was better than Ronaldo and Messi, joked Jassim al Kuwari, part of the family that owns Nazaaa. These events are held regularly throughout the Middle East, where people have been associated with camels for generations. This is our culture. This is a long time ago, from our fathers and grandfathers, said Al Kuwari. Today is a contest, a beauty contest. We like these camels. We give them names. It’s like a family. Visitors were greeted by a camel sound Welcome to the Camel Competition and served Karak, a spiced tea with milk. The owners and their families sat in a luxurious air-conditioned tent with red velvet chairs and a glass wall to watch the competition. Full coverage: picture The main attraction was the purebred female camels. Competitors make several passes in front of a stand of fans cheering for their favorite. There is also a milking contest, where the prize goes to the camel that produces the most milk. Make no mistake, this is serious competition: A doctor is on staff to make sure the animals don’t use fillers or botox to make them look better. Last December dozens of camels were disqualified from the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia for cosmetic enhancements. Then there’s the money: The winner, runner-up and third-place camels all receive trophies. Nazaa’s owners won 200,000 Qatari riyals ($55,000). The camel that produces the most milk earns 15,000 rials. I have been with camels and their races since I was a child, said camel owner Hamad al Greissi. Camels were there before airplanes and cars. They were called the ships of the desert. after modern vehicles, camels became less popular, but they still occupy a large place in our culture. ___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup AND https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

