International
What ‘magic spray’ do World Cup players use and does it work?
World Cup watchers are familiar with the magical splash that sometimes follows after a player falls to the ground, writhing in pain from a mid-game injury.
The aerosolized substance stirs up new intrigue from time to time, when team doctors douse players with it and then return them to action, seemingly healed. So how does the spray work and how magical is it?
According to experts, the sprays commonly used in these environments do not actually cure. Rather, they provide temporary cooling and numbness to dull pain.
What’s in the bottle varies from brand to brand, but sprays usually contain ethyl chloride, a prescription medication used as a topical antiseptic and cooling agent, or methyl salicylate, a counter-irritant that can cause a cold and hot feeling. . commonly found in over-the-counter rubs like Bengay.
It provides some temporary anesthesia or numbing or freezing of the skin, said Dr. Shane Davis, a physiatrist specializing in non-operative sports medicine at Tufts Medical Center. It’s a lot like if you put an ice pack on, you lose the feeling in that area, it relieves the pain.
The relief only lasts a few seconds to a few minutes, Davis said, but it’s enough to get a player over that initial pain. Other pain relief interventions like ice packs take longer to take effect, but in a game, players often can’t afford to spend 10 or 15 minutes on the field.
For some players, the spray can also have a placebo effect. And by the time it’s over, the adrenaline rush of being back in the game can further mask some of the discomfort.
It is common for football players to take hits to bony areas, which can cause pain but often do not lead to lasting injuries. But if a player suffers a fracture or tear, the cold spray can do more harm than good.
If there are concerns about structural damage or concerns that the athlete might make things worse, that’s where the decision would be to pull that athlete, said Mitch Therriault, a physical therapist in sports medicine at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. But if it’s something minor or more of a short-term pain, then that’s it [spray] comes into play.
Experts also said that the sprays are not for use on open wounds.
Magic spray is used more often in football than other contact sports, but not all teams rely on it. The U.S. Soccer Federation, the organization that governs the men’s and women’s national teams, does not use magic spray, a spokesperson told NBC News.
Some guys don’t actually need it and never ask for cold spray, but some guys are used to it and know it helps them, said Sam Cervantes, athletic trainer for men’s soccer at the University of Pittsburgh. It’s not something I’m going to throw in, but if someone asks for it, I’ll certainly provide it.
Outside of the sports world, doctors sometimes use sprays like ethyl chloride to numb the injection site before inserting a needle.
The general public can find versions of these sprays at drugstores or online, sold as Cold Spray or Pain Relief Spray by brands like Cramer or MyDerm.
Cervantes said cold sprays can pose risks when applied by untrained users, however: Their freezing properties can damage the skin when applied for a long time, and the products should not be used on people with conditions that make them sensitive to cold or damaging their skin. sensation.
He added that he doesn’t think the pain relief the spray provides World Cup players is much different from the experience someone has after rubbing their leg for a few moments after a collision with a desk or nightstand.
That’s the funny thing about it, Cervantes said. Spraying really has no magic.
