Swiss delight at World Cup after five-goal thriller with Serbia | Qatar 2022 World Cup News





Switzerland reached the knockout round of the World Cup for the third consecutive tournament after beating Serbia 3-2 in a high-octane five-goal thriller. Xherdan Shaqiri scored early in the first half, driving the ball hard and under the goalkeeper after Djibril Sow fed him the ball. Serbia struck quickly with a fine header from Aleksandar Mitrovic, who found himself unmarked in the box, followed by a smart strike from Dushan Vlahovic to turn the game on its head. The pace of the game was relentless at Stadium 974, the only venue at this World Cup without air conditioning. Breel Embolo made another turn to pull Switzerland level just before the break, slotting the ball past the keeper with a neat finish. Remo Freuler scored three minutes after the restart to restore their one-goal lead. It was a great team move, with Embolo holding onto the ball and feeding Shaqiri, who slotted it into the box for Ruben Vargas. The FC Augsburg winger back-heeled the ball past Freuler. Tensions threatened to spill over in the second half as Mitrovic went down after a challenge from Fabian Schar, but his appeals for a penalty were rejected, and the Serbian dugout spilled onto the pitch, protesting the referee’s decision. There was more pushing and shoving in the final minutes, with Granit Xhaka and Nikola Milenkovic at the center of the action. Brazil lost their other group game 1-0 to Cameroon, but still finished as group winners on goal difference, with Switzerland also on six points. Serbia, who needed a win to give themselves a fighting chance of advancing, finished bottom of the group with just one point. Switzerland will now face Portugal in the round of 16.

