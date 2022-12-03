Health inequalities lead to early death in many people with disabilities

A new report from the World Health Organization shows evidence of a higher risk of premature death and illness among many people with disabilities compared to others in society.

of Global Report on Health Equity for Persons with Disabilities published today shows that because of systemic and persistent health inequalities, many people with disabilities face the risk of dying much earlier – even up to 20 years earlier – than people without disabilities.

They have an increased risk of developing chronic conditions, with up to twice the risk of asthma, depression, diabetes, obesity, oral disease and stroke. Many of the differences in health outcomes cannot be explained by the underlying health condition or impairment, but by avoidable, unfair and unjust factors.

Launched ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the report shows that the number of people with significant disabilities worldwide has risen to 1.3 billion (or 1 in 6 people). This number reinforces the importance of achieving the full and effective participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society and incorporating the principles of inclusion, accessibility and non-discrimination in the health sector.

Unfair factors: a major cause of health inequalities

The report highlights the need for urgent action to address large health inequalities caused by inequitable and inequitable factors within health systems. These factors—which account for much of the variation in health outcomes between people with and without disabilities—can take the form of:

negative attitudes of health care providers,

health information in formats that cannot be understood, or

difficulty accessing a health center due to the physical environment, lack of transportation, or financial barriers.

“Health systems should alleviate the challenges faced by people with disabilities, not add to them,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “This report sheds light on the inequalities that people with disabilities face in trying to get the care they need. WHO is committed to supporting countries with the guidance and tools they need to ensure that all people with disabilities have access to quality health services.”

With around 80% of people with disabilities living in low- and middle-income countries where health services are limited, addressing health inequalities can be challenging. However, even with limited resources, much can be achieved.

Opportunities for a disability-inclusive health sector

Recognizing that everyone has the same right to the highest attainable standard of health, the report provides an important economic analysis of adopting an inclusive approach to disability. It shows that investing in a disability-inclusive health sector is cost-effective.

The WHO estimates that governments can expect a return of about US$10 for every US$1 invested in the prevention and care of non-communicable diseases involving disability. In addition, family planning and vaccination are cost-effective when implemented in a disability-inclusive manner.

Targeted and comprehensive actions across the health sector

The report outlines 40 actions across the health sector that governments should take, drawing on the latest evidence from academic studies as well as consultations with countries and civil society, including organizations representing people with disabilities. These actions vary by resource level and range from addressing physical infrastructure to training health and care workers.

Ensuring health equity for people with disabilities will also have wider benefits and can advance global health priorities in 3 ways:

health equity for all is critical to achieving universal health coverage;

Comprehensive public health interventions that are administered equitably across sectors can contribute to a healthier population; AND

advancing health equity for people with disabilities is a central component in all efforts to protect everyone in health emergencies.

“Tackling health inequalities for people with disabilities benefits everyone,” said Dr Bente Mikkelsen, WHO Director of Non-Communicable Diseases. “Older people, people with non-communicable diseases, migrants and refugees, or other often unreachable populations, can benefit from approaches that address the ongoing challenges of disability inclusion in the health sector.”

She added: “We call on governments, health partners and civil society to ensure that all health sector actions are inclusive of persons with disabilities so that they can enjoy their right to the highest standard of health”.

Under international human rights law and the domestic legislation of many countries, governments have an obligation to address health inequalities so that persons with disabilities have an equal right to realize their highest attainable standard of health. .

of Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilitieswhich has 185 parties, commits countries to provide persons with disabilities with the same range, quality and standard of affordable health care as is provided to other persons on an equal basis with others.

WHO is working with Member States, global partners, disability and health stakeholders, including representative organizations of persons with disabilities, in translating the recommendations in this report into action in countries. This includes the development of an Action Guide for Disability Inclusion in the Health Sector, which is a national strategic planning tool to support countries to make the changes needed to achieve health equity for people with disabilities.