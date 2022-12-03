International
Health inequalities lead to early death in many people with disabilities
A new report from the World Health Organization shows evidence of a higher risk of premature death and illness among many people with disabilities compared to others in society.
of Global Report on Health Equity for Persons with Disabilities published today shows that because of systemic and persistent health inequalities, many people with disabilities face the risk of dying much earlier – even up to 20 years earlier – than people without disabilities.
They have an increased risk of developing chronic conditions, with up to twice the risk of asthma, depression, diabetes, obesity, oral disease and stroke. Many of the differences in health outcomes cannot be explained by the underlying health condition or impairment, but by avoidable, unfair and unjust factors.
Launched ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the report shows that the number of people with significant disabilities worldwide has risen to 1.3 billion (or 1 in 6 people). This number reinforces the importance of achieving the full and effective participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society and incorporating the principles of inclusion, accessibility and non-discrimination in the health sector.
Unfair factors: a major cause of health inequalities
The report highlights the need for urgent action to address large health inequalities caused by inequitable and inequitable factors within health systems. These factors—which account for much of the variation in health outcomes between people with and without disabilities—can take the form of:
- negative attitudes of health care providers,
- health information in formats that cannot be understood, or
- difficulty accessing a health center due to the physical environment, lack of transportation, or financial barriers.
“Health systems should alleviate the challenges faced by people with disabilities, not add to them,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “This report sheds light on the inequalities that people with disabilities face in trying to get the care they need. WHO is committed to supporting countries with the guidance and tools they need to ensure that all people with disabilities have access to quality health services.”
With around 80% of people with disabilities living in low- and middle-income countries where health services are limited, addressing health inequalities can be challenging. However, even with limited resources, much can be achieved.
Opportunities for a disability-inclusive health sector
Recognizing that everyone has the same right to the highest attainable standard of health, the report provides an important economic analysis of adopting an inclusive approach to disability. It shows that investing in a disability-inclusive health sector is cost-effective.
The WHO estimates that governments can expect a return of about US$10 for every US$1 invested in the prevention and care of non-communicable diseases involving disability. In addition, family planning and vaccination are cost-effective when implemented in a disability-inclusive manner.
Targeted and comprehensive actions across the health sector
The report outlines 40 actions across the health sector that governments should take, drawing on the latest evidence from academic studies as well as consultations with countries and civil society, including organizations representing people with disabilities. These actions vary by resource level and range from addressing physical infrastructure to training health and care workers.
Ensuring health equity for people with disabilities will also have wider benefits and can advance global health priorities in 3 ways:
- health equity for all is critical to achieving universal health coverage;
- Comprehensive public health interventions that are administered equitably across sectors can contribute to a healthier population; AND
- advancing health equity for people with disabilities is a central component in all efforts to protect everyone in health emergencies.
“Tackling health inequalities for people with disabilities benefits everyone,” said Dr Bente Mikkelsen, WHO Director of Non-Communicable Diseases. “Older people, people with non-communicable diseases, migrants and refugees, or other often unreachable populations, can benefit from approaches that address the ongoing challenges of disability inclusion in the health sector.”
She added: “We call on governments, health partners and civil society to ensure that all health sector actions are inclusive of persons with disabilities so that they can enjoy their right to the highest standard of health”.
———————————————-
Note to editors
To view the launch event at Friday, December 2 at 14:00 to 15:30 CET/Geneva timeplease sign in to https://who.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S8sIa08GQS-mbkuwQuGGMA.
Under international human rights law and the domestic legislation of many countries, governments have an obligation to address health inequalities so that persons with disabilities have an equal right to realize their highest attainable standard of health. .
of Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilitieswhich has 185 parties, commits countries to provide persons with disabilities with the same range, quality and standard of affordable health care as is provided to other persons on an equal basis with others.
WHO is working with Member States, global partners, disability and health stakeholders, including representative organizations of persons with disabilities, in translating the recommendations in this report into action in countries. This includes the development of an Action Guide for Disability Inclusion in the Health Sector, which is a national strategic planning tool to support countries to make the changes needed to achieve health equity for people with disabilities.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/02-12-2022-health-inequities-lead-to-early-death-in-many-persons-with-disabilities
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]pport.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Health inequalities lead to early death in many people with disabilities
- Swiss delight at World Cup after five-goal thriller with Serbia | Qatar 2022 World Cup News
- The Chinese man desperately clings to the couch to avoid being sent to the quarantine facility
- What ‘magic spray’ do World Cup players use and does it work?
- The camel race is among the sideline attractions of the World Cup
- WHO glad to see China ease strict zero COVID policies
- New lighting is no longer part of Barton Hill tennis court upgrades in Reston
- Valley native Dave Green wins UAW International Executive Board seat | News, Sports, Jobs
- SnyderVerse actor Darkseid has a message for James Gunn
- Takeaways from the decision reprimanding Donald Trump and the appointment of a special master
- Franklin wins 30th straight in spectacular fashion against Columbus
- MetroPoll survey shows declining electoral support for ruling AKP