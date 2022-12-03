Very Concerned: Prosecutor Warns of Potentially Illegal Disclosures About Brittany Higgins | News from Australia

ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold has expressed serious concern over the potentially illegal sharing of police material about a still hospitalized Brittany Higgins, revealing he has previously lodged a related complaint and there are active investigations underway .

On Saturday morning, News Corp used internal police memos and briefing documents to report that investigators had doubts about Higgins’ credibility, but that the DPP continued to prosecute Bruce Lehrmann.

The material was released less than 24 hours after Drumgold expressed serious concern for the life of Higgins, who has been hospitalized and receiving mental health treatment. He dropped charges against Lehrmann for allegedly raping Higgins, saying a retrial would pose an unacceptable risk to her health.

It is unclear who leaked the material about Higgins. The article does not mention the fact that it was a decision by the Australian Federal Police to lay charges.

Lehrmann has consistently maintained his innocence to allegations that he raped Higgins in the Houses of Parliament. Lehrmann pleaded not guilty to a charge of non-consensual sex.

Asked to respond to the story, Drumgold expressed serious concerns about the release of documents that were potentially legally protected.

Drumgold revealed that he had already filed a complaint about an undisclosed matter that was under active investigation. He did not specify who was being investigated and which body or bodies were conducting the investigations.

I am very concerned that potentially legally protected material may have been illegally distributed again, he told the Guardian. As I and others have already raised concerns about matters currently under investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further while investigations are ongoing.

ABC previously reported that an internal investigation was requested by Higgins over a police decision to share evidence with the defense team of Bruce Lehrmann, who has repeatedly maintained that there was no sexual activity between Higgins and him.

The Guardian understands Higgins has yet to receive a full response to the internal inquiry, which was launched in April. News Corp reported on Saturday that Drumgold had also raised concerns about the police handing over material, which included her private psychological counseling notes.

The Guardian has since seen a copy of his complaint.

This matter is quite serious, counseling notes and other sensitive information of a rape complainant were illegally given to the attorney of an alleged rapist, Drumgold said on October 11, 2021. I would suggest that he should withdraw more more urgency than it seems to be getting.

ACT Police declined to comment on Saturday morning. They weren’t the only ones carrying the material.

The leak and Drumgolds’ strong reaction suggest a serious rift has emerged between the police and the DPP over the handling of the case.

Material published in The Australian on Saturday claimed Drumgold had pushed to take the case to trial despite police having concerns about the sufficiency of the evidence. One of the investigators had also complained, alleging political interference.

Explaining his decision not to seek a retrial on Friday, Drumgold said he had formed the view that there was a reasonable prospect of conviction before taking the case to trial.

He said he still holds that view.

Drumgold also expressed serious concerns about Higgins’ mental health, saying a retrial would pose a significant risk to her life. The risks to her life were so great that he decided there was no public interest in continuing.

I have recently received compelling evidence from two independent medical experts that the ongoing trauma associated with this prosecution poses a significant and unacceptable risk to the appellant’s life, he said.

The court lifted a gag order Friday that allowed the media to report that Higgins had suffered a mental health crisis when she was halfway through her trial, causing her absence.

Close friend Emma Webster said on Friday that Higgins was in hospital receiving treatment and support. She described the past two years as difficult and unrelenting.

While the disappointing trial has ended this way, Brittany’s health and safety must always come first, she said.

Brittany is extremely grateful for all the support she has received, especially from our mental health care workers.

The decision means Lehrmann’s retrial, expected in February, will not go ahead. It is understood that Lehrmann is taking time to process the development.

A friend of Lehrmanns told the Guardian that he was considering legal remedies and would be taking advice on the matter in the coming days.