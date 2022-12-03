A Proclamation for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, 2022

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we recognize and celebrate the equal rights and dignity of persons with disabilities everywhere and reaffirm our commitment to building a world where persons with disabilities are afforded the opportunities, independence and respect that they deserve.

This work has been a priority throughout my career. I was proud to co-sponsor the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990, a definitive passage of disability rights and protections against discrimination. It was also a powerful example of America’s global leadership: in the years since the ADA became law, 180 countries have passed similar laws, bringing justice to millions around the world.

But we have more work to do. Here in the United States, people with disabilities are three times less likely to be employed, and those who are employed often earn less than their peers for doing the same work. Public spaces, including transit systems and polling places, are still often inaccessible. And around the globe, people with disabilities routinely face violence, harassment, exploitation, abuse and other barriers to their full participation in society.

From the beginning, my administration has made righting these wrongs a priority. I signed an Executive Order on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce to advance employment opportunities for communities facing barriers, including Americans with disabilities. Our American Rescue Plan is providing $25 billion to states to make it easier for seniors and people with disabilities to receive care in their homes, and my administration has sent vaccines, masks, tests and therapies directly to people in their communities to protect Americans with disabilities and other pre-existing health conditions from COVID-19. I also directed my administration to accelerate progress toward understanding, diagnosing, and treating “prolonged COVID,” a condition that has affected many Americans across the country.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act is our nation’s largest investment in accessible transit and is also supporting the expansion of high-speed Internet across the country so people can work, study and stay connected regardless of ability theirs to leave home. The bipartisan act honoring our PACT—the most significant expansion of services for veterans in more than 30 years—helps veterans injured by toxic exposure access the health care and disability benefits they’ve earned. The Inflation Reduction Act is capping the cost of life-saving prescription drugs for seniors and people with disabilities on Medicare and putting more money in Americans’ pockets. And my administration has made hearing aids available to Americans over the counter, bringing average costs down to $3,000 per pair.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor is protecting the rights of workers with disabilities and fighting to end unfair subminimum wages. To strengthen these efforts, I signed an Executive Order requiring federal contractors to pay a minimum wage of $15 an hour, including employees with disabilities. And the Social Security Administration and the Departments of Education, Labor, and Health and Human Services are helping state and local governments, employers and nonprofits access federal funds to hire more Americans with disabilities.

We are also promoting the dignity and rights of people with disabilities around the world. Reinstating the role of Special Adviser on International Disability Rights at the State Department to prioritize this issue in our foreign policy. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is also advancing disability inclusion as part of its democracy, climate, humanitarian and peacebuilding activities. For example, USAID is helping communities expand access to wheelchairs, eyeglasses, and hearing aids, which enable people to live productive and independent lives. As co-chair of the Global Disability Action Network and participant in the Global Disability Summit, the United States continues to support the equal human rights of persons with disabilities around the world.

In honor of the inherent dignity and worth of people with disabilities around the world, and in recognition of the immeasurable contributions that people with disabilities have made throughout history and continue to make today, we must continue to build a more inclusive world, equal and fairer. Let’s increase access to health care, expand opportunities for education and work that offer dignity and respect, and break down the stigmas that make it hard for people to see each other’s common humanity. And let’s remember that disability is a source of identity and strength for over a billion people, and that this movement isn’t just about disability rights, it’s about disability pride.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim December 3, 2022, as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities . I urge all Americans to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies, activities and programs.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand

the second day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.