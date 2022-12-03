



If there’s one animal on the loose this weekend, Jonathan is it: the Seychelles giant tortoise is set to celebrate his 190th birthday with a three-day bash. Having lived on St Helena since 1882, when he arrived as a gift for the governor of the small South Atlantic island, he is no stranger to fame, having received awards from Guinness World Records as the oldest known land animal and alive. The oldest chelonian order that includes turtles, tortoises, and terrapins ever recorded. He has also been at the center of romantic intrigue: after a period of nervousness, Jonathan was introduced to a husband in 1991 with whom he happily developed an intimate relationship. But 26 years later the lack of offspring was explained when his love partner Frederica came out, after inspection, be male. Jonathan is also a local celebrity: as well as famous retreat it is featured on the back of the local five denar coin. Jonathan is now the oldest chelonian ever recorded. Photo: PA While Jonathan has long been covered in wrinkles, he is now also blind with cataracts and lacks his sense of smell. Although his exact birth date remains unknown, estimates suggest he was hatched around 1832. But it wasn’t until November of this year that he was finally given an official birthday, December 4, 1832, by Nigel Phillips, the governor of British overseas territory. Guinness World Records noted: Jonathans age is an estimate based on the fact that he was fully matured, and therefore at least 50 years old, when he arrived on St Helena from the Seychelles in 1882. In all likelihood, he is even older older than you think.. His age means Jonathan was a young man when Queen Victoria came to the throne and has recently witnessed the dawn of the technological age. Jonathan and friends in St. Helena circa 1886. Photo: PA However, Jonathan did not meet St. Helena’s most notorious resident; the French general Napoleon Bonaparte arrived on the island in 1815 and died there six years later. The most important stories of the planet. Get all the environmental news of the week – the good, the bad and the essential Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”Styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”green-light”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you down to Earth every week.”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information see our Privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. The three-day party that brings together residents from across the island will begin at the governor’s home on Friday, with highlights including a turtle-friendly birthday cake and an animated video about his life. He will even enjoy nibbles and a chat with the governor and his wife, Emma, ​​while those attending the festivities will receive a special certificate, be able to purchase Jonathan-related stamps and see the winners of a art competition launched to celebrate the holiday. famous reptile.

