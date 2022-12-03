Built to Disappear: The 974 World Cup Stadium

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Of the seven stadiums that Qatar has built for World Cup one will disappear after the tournament.

That’s what the organizers of the games have to say about Stadium 974 in Doha, a port-side structure with more than 40,000 seats built in part from recycled shipping containers and steel.

Qatar says the stadium will be completely dismantled after the World Cup and can be shipped to countries that need the infrastructure. Outside experts have praised the design, but say more needs to be known about what will happen to the stadium after the event.

Design for deconstruction is one of the key principles of sustainable construction, said Karim Elgendy, a fellow at London-based think tank Chatham House, who previously worked as a climate consultant for the World Cup.

It allows for the natural restoration of a construction site or its reuse for another function, he said, adding that a number of factors must be considered before calling a building sustainable.

Buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of the world’s energy-related carbon emissions. Of this, about 10% comes from embodied carbon or greenhouse gas emissions associated with the construction, maintenance and demolition of buildings.

Qatar has faced international criticism for its treatment of low-wage migrant workers who built more than $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and other infrastructure for the World Cup. Qatar says the criticism ignores labor reforms passed in recent years.

Stadium 974, named after Qatar’s international dialing code and the number of shipping containers used to build the stadium, is the only venue Qatar built for the World Cup that is not air-conditioned. During a Friday match in which Switzerland beat Serbia, the air was noticeably wetter and hotter than elsewhere.

The stadium is only hosting matches in the evening, when temperatures are cooler.

Fenwick Iribarren Architects, which designed the 974 Stadium and two other World Cup stadiums, says the idea was to avoid building a white elephant, a stadium that is left unused or unused after the tournament ends, as happened after Previous World Cups in South Africa, Brazil. and Russia.

Qatar says it has developed plans for the other six stadiums after the games are over. Many of them will remove a number of seats.

Multi-colored shipping containers are used as building blocks for Stadium 974 and also to house objects such as toilets inside the structure. Like giant Lego blocks, the bright red, yellow and blue corrugated steel boxes appear suspended between layers of steel. The design gives the stadium an industrial feel.

Qatar has not detailed where the dismantled stadium will go after the tournament or even when it will be demolished. Organizers have said the stadium could be repurposed to build a venue of the same size elsewhere or several smaller stadiums.

Where its components go matters because of the emissions involved in transporting them thousands of kilometers away.

Carbon Market Watch, an environmental watchdog group that investigated Qatar’s World Cup sustainability plans, said whether Stadium 974 has a lower carbon footprint than the permanent one depends on how often, and how far, the stadium is transported and reassembled.

FIFA and Qatar acknowledge this in a report assessing stadium emissions. If the stadium is reused only once, they estimate that its emissions would be lower than permanent ones as long as it is shipped less than 7,000 kilometers (about 4,350 miles) away.

If reused more than once, it could be shipped farther and still be less polluting than a permanent site, they said, because of how energy-intensive many new stadiums are to build.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Handover and Legacy, the organizing committee for the World Cup, did not respond to a request for more information about post-tournament plans.

The report also did not take into account operational emissions or those produced by running a building after the stadium is reused because standards differ in different countries, FIFA and Qatar said.

The energy required to dismantle and transport the building components will obviously have to be estimated, Elgendy said, but is unlikely to weigh more than the carbon embodied in the building materials.

For now, the design of the stadiums is not lost on the spectators. On every game night, fans entering and exiting the stadium take selfies against its modern, industrial facade. The temporary stadium is hosting a total of seven matches with Monday’s final between Brazil and South Korea.

Jhonarel Mioza, a 42-year-old Qatar resident originally from the Philippines, said she and her sister wanted to see a game in each of the seven stadiums.

Mioza, an administrative officer who has lived in Qatar for five years, said she heard about the unconventional design of the 974 Stadium before the match she attended on Friday.

I was very eager to know how they built it, Mioza said. When I came in here, I was checking how they did it.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport