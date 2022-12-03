International
Spacewalkers resume upgrading the solar power system on the International Space Station
Astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio swam outside the International Space Station on Saturday to install a third set of solar grid blankets, part of an ongoing power system upgrade, and to isolate damaged circuits in one of the lab’s original arrays .
Navigating the airlock compartment of Quest, Cassada and Rubio switched their spacesuits to battery power at 7:16 a.m. ET, officially kicking off a planned seven-hour spacewalk, the 256th devoted to assembly and station maintenance and the 11th so far this year.
For identification, Cassada, call sign EV-1, wears a red striped suit and uses helmet cam no. 22, while Rubio, EV-2 uses an unmarked helmet camera suit no. 20. Both men are making their second spacewalk.
The purpose of the excursion is to install a new set of ISS Roll-Out Solar Array blankets – IROSA – that were transported to the space station aboard a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship last month.
The station is equipped with four large solar arms, two at each end of a trunk that stretches the length of a football field. The strings spin like paddle wheels as the lab flies through space to maximize energy output.
Each of the four arms consists of two sets of solar cells extending in opposite directions from a central hub. The eight sets of blankets provide electricity to eight main circuits, or power channels, during the day to operate the lab’s systems and recharge the batteries. Batteries provide power during orbital darkness.
The first set of original equipment blankets, located at the left end of the station’s electrical current, has been in operation for over 20 years. Subsequent wings were added in 2006, 2007 and 2009. They have all suffered degradation from years in the space environment and do not generate as much power as when new.
In a $103 million upgrade, NASA is installing the smaller but more powerful IROSA blankets to boost production of the lab’s eight original equipment blankets.
The first two IROSA blankets were installed in the outer left-hand arrays — the oldest array on the station — during spacewalks in 2021. Cassada and Rubio planned to install one of the two new IROSAs in an inner arm on right side to add 3A power channel.
The second new IROSA will climb into a left-side inner cluster during a December 19 spacewalk to boost channel 4A power. A final batch of IROSAs are scheduled for delivery to the station next year.
The IROSAs were tightly wrapped and folded in half to release. After mounting the assembly to the previously installed brackets, Cassada and Rubio planned to unfold the 3A IROSA, close it and release the restraints that will allow the blankets to unfold to their 60-foot length.
The new blankets would connect to the station’s electrical grid during orbital darkness when no power is being generated.
The IROSA blankets, about half the size of the original arrays, are more efficient and will eventually generate an additional 120 kilowatts of power. They were designed to be mounted on brackets at the base of an existing wing, extending outwards at a 10-degree angle to minimize the shadow they cast on the array below.
“The first two batches have performed extremely well,” said Matt Pickle, senior manager of development projects at Boeing, in a NASA release. “Solar cells are vastly more powerful than previous generations.”
Once all six released arrays are installed, total power generation will increase 20 to 30 percent, roughly matching the output of the original arrays when they were new.
The last two of the six IROSAs currently under contract will be launched next year. It is not yet known whether NASA will purchase the final two IROSAs to augment the station’s original eight blankets.
