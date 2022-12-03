Cameroon stun Brazil, but exit the World Cup





Vincent Aboubakar headed in a stoppage-time winner before being sent off as Cameroon earned a memorable 1-0 win over World Cup favorites Brazil on Friday but still failed to progress to the last 16 – the last point.

FIFA World Cup 2022 FMM graphic studio Aboubakar, who had come into captain Rigobert Song’s side, connected with a cross from substitute Jerome Ngom Mbekeli to break the deadlock in the 92nd minute at Doha’s Lusail Stadium. He was penalized for removing his shirt in the wild celebrations that followed and, having already been booked, had to leave his team-mates to watch the rest of the game. They did so to record a famous victory, but Switzerland’s 3-2 win over Serbia at the same time meant the Swiss progressed from Group G alongside already qualified Brazil. After winning their first two matches in Qatar, Brazil topped the group and go into the round of 16 match against South Korea, when many of their key players who were rested for this game will return. Coach Tite fielded a second-string side and the result was Brazil’s first defeat in the group stage of a World Cup since 1998, when they were beaten by Norway. Martinelli impresses Tite’s mind was on the knockout stages here as he made nine changes, including starting 39-year-old Dani Alves, making him Brazil’s oldest men’s player. The backbone of Brazil’s second team still featured Manchester City’s Ederson in goal, Real Madrid’s Eder Militao in central defence, Liverpool’s Fabinho in midfield and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus supported by Rodrygo up front. They also had 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli on the left and the Arsenal prospect was their standout performer. He almost scored the opener in the 14th minute when he dived unmarked but saw his header deflected off Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy. Martinelli also threatened in first-half stoppage time with a dribble on the edge of the area and a shot that Epassy turned away. It was a piece of play reminiscent of Neymar, who is still recovering from the ankle sprain that forced him off the opening 2-0 win over Serbia, but watched the action here from behind the Brazilian bench. Brazilian fans, who unfurled a banner with a “Quick note” message for Pele, cheered loudly when Neymar appeared on the screens inside the huge stadium. Needing a win, Cameroon almost went ahead in stoppage time when Bryan Mbeumo’s header drew a quick save from Ederson. Brazil had won all seven previous meetings with African opposition at the World Cup, including beating Cameroon in 1994 and again in 2014, and Martinelli was their most likely source of a goal. He forced Epassy to turn away another shot heading for the top corner early in the second half, and the Cameroon goalkeeper — coming on for Andre Onana who was sent off for unspecified disciplinary reasons — turned a shot away to militate around the post a little later. Eager to explore all his attacking options, Tite sent Flamengo duo Everton Ribeiro and Pedro into the attack, but he also saw Alex Telles go off injured in the second half. Telles is the third Brazil defender to succumb to injury at the tournament after Danilo and Alex Sandro. At this rate Alves, a year shy of his 40th birthday, will have a further role to play in Qatar. More importantly, Brazil will hope to have Neymar back soon, but it remains to be seen whether he will play against South Korea on Monday. Aboubakar grabbed the late winner just when a goalless draw looked the most likely outcome and Cameroon deserve huge credit for taking four points from such a tough group even if they now go home. (AFP)

