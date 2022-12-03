Allied Maritime Command – NATO units increase readiness in Baltic Sea during Finnish-led naval exercise “Frozen Winds”





One of the largest naval exercises of NATO partner country Finland, Freezing Winds provided both the Finnish Navy, participating countries and NATO, valuable training opportunities that contribute to increased maritime safety and security in the region. Baltic Sea. The exercise focused on interoperability between joint multinational forces. Cooperation with the Finnish Navy remains strong, said Royal Netherlands Navy Commodore Jeanette Morang, SNMG1 commander. Of course there are always challenges when it comes to communication, but that’s exactly what we train to improve. From our perspective, we wanted not only to contribute, but also to learn in this exercise to develop a deeper understanding of regional maritime issues specific to Finland. From our perspective, we wanted not only to contribute, but also to learn in this exercise to develop a deeper understanding of regional maritime issues specific to Finland. Twenty-three ships and nearly 5,000 troops participated in various scenarios during the exercise in the Gulf of Finland and Archipelago Sea areas. This provided participants with a challenging program in a wide range of naval warfare skills from air defense to mine countermeasures and submarine warfare to anti-surface measures. The regional topography and seasonal weather conditions also provided intensive training opportunities from a seafaring perspective. Participating countries, including observers, were Finland, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. Morang looked back on two successful weeks of training together with the Finnish Navy. We appreciate this exercise because not only do we learn from each other, but we also learn from the region, she said. Understanding is not only about skills and equipment, but especially about learning how others act. SNMCMG1 also expanded its understanding to operate in Finnish waters. Exercise “Frozen Winds” was the first opportunity for SNMCMG1 to participate in a Finnish naval exercise, said Estonian Navy Commander Laanemets, SNMCMG1 Commander. We learned to operate in archipelago and freezing weather conditions, but also got a very good insight into how our potential allies from the Finnish Navy are doing. SNMG1 and SNMCMG1 are deployed to the Baltic Sea in support of assurance measures related to the Alliance’s resolve and commitment to collective defense and to enhance maritime security in the region. Routine port visits strengthen NATO’s relationships with Allies and help maintain a safe and secure maritime environment for all. Currently, SNMG1 includes Royal Netherlands Navy flagship HNLMS Tromp (F803) and Royal Danish Navy HDMS Esbern Snare (F342). After replenishing USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) on 28 November, Royal Norwegian Navy HNoMS Maud (A530) left the group after three months of deployment. SNMCMG1 currently includes German Navy flagships FGS Mosel (A512) and FGS Sulzbach-Rosenborg (M1062) and French Navy FS Croix Du Sud (M646). The Baltic Sea region is of great strategic importance for all bordering countries. Cooperation in this area is of particular interest to NATO as six allied countries border the Baltic Sea. NATO deploys naval forces in the Baltic Sea to maintain a credible and capable defense capability in accordance with treaty obligations. SNMG1 and SNMCMG1 operate under NATO’s Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM). Headquartered in Northwood, United Kingdom, MARCOM is the central command of all NATO naval forces and Commander MARCOM is the Alliance’s principal naval advisor. Like its land and air counterparts (LANDCOM and AIRCOM), MARCOM reports directly to NATO’s Allied Operations Command (ACO), which is located in Mons, Belgium.

