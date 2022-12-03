Connect with us

Travel News: The world’s largest passenger plane goes green

(CNN) Release the elves, December is here. Start the countdown to the holidays with our roundup of 15 luxury hotels going all for Christmas and then read about Advent traditions Around the world.

Here are the rest of CNN Travel’s biggest stories from this week.

The future of transport

Airbus announced on November 30 that it is developing a hydrogen powered fuel cell engine that it plans to test on an A380, the world’s largest passenger plane. Test flights are planned for 2026.
And in other transport innovations, XPeng Flying Machine completed the first public test flight in Dubai in October. The all-electric two-passenger vehicle lifts off vertically without the need for a track and is thus suitable for urban built-up areas.
Down to ground level, easy microcars could be the future of city driving, as countries around the world take steps to clear their roads of heavy traffic and pollution.

Wild world

You wait ages for a photo contest that showcases incredible wildlife and nature images from around the world and then two come along at once.

More in the mood for a tree frog, a hermit crab, and a deadly leopard vs. steenbok battle? Then see the winners British Ecological Society photo contest.

Spotlight on Hawaii

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is still spewing lava after erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years. That is why volcanic ash poses a danger to aircraft.
Former flight attendant Gwendolyn Bruhn, 94, flew with Hawaiian Airlines in the 1940s, years before Hawaii became a US state. Here they are her memories of following stars including Jimmy Stewart and swimmer Esther Williams.
Hawaii has long been one of Japan’s favorite vacation destinations. The reason for its enduring appeal is something the Japanese call “iyashi,” which means “healing” or “comforting.” Here is the story of that love affair.

Saudi Arabia in the spotlight

Drone footage shot in the Saudi desert has revealed a large fish-shaped rock sticking out of the sand. Photographer Khaled Al Enazi captured it unique aerial perspective.
And in “other Saudi things that look like sea life but aren’t,” a design company hopes to make a giant $8 billion turtle-shaped boat that can the largest floating structure ever built.

Traveling the world in an ambulance

Ambulance rides aren’t usually relaxed and calm, but for UK couple Lawrence Dodi and Rachel Nixon, a former private ambulance is theirs. selected vehicle for a trip around the world.

In case you missed it

The world’s most expensive cities for 2022 have been named and there’s a tie for the top spot.

One is in the US and the other in Asia. Look the full list here.

When a nation has 17,500 islands, 38 provinces and 700 dialects, you better believe its cuisine is diverse.

Staff shortages in the aviation industry are hitting one group of travelers harder than most.

French baguettes have been granted UNESCO protection.

Fasten your seat belts

Each week we highlight a traveler who has had a brush with the law, and this time it’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s turn. The NFL star was off a flight to Miami on Nov. 27 after refusing to comply with security protocol, police said.
Beckham Jr. didn’t take a chance when he went on tour on December 1st. He posted one Instagram story from a private jet, saying “not today” and “back to normal”.

He took the juice

You can save valuable trunk space — and have less weight to lug around — if you replace your separate bulky laptop, tablet, and smartphone charger with a compact, powerful, energy-efficient GaN charger that can be used with all three.

Our partners at CNN Underscored, a guide to product reviews and recommendations owned by CNN, have a guide to best GaN chargers around.

