Jonathan the Tortoise, the world’s oldest land animal, celebrates his 190th birthday









CNN

–

The South Atlantic island of St Helena is celebrating the birthday of the world’s oldest land animal, a Seychelles giant tortoise named Jonathan, who is turning 190 years old. The island’s governors’ home, where Jonathan spent most of his life, is marking the occasion by opening for three days to visitors who wish to celebrate the milestone. Officials on the island, a British overseas territory, have also made a series of commemorative stamps. While there is no actual record of his birth, Jonathan is thought to have been born around 1832. It was brought to Saint Helena from the Seychelles in 1882 as a gift to Sir William Grey-Wilson who later became governor. But Jonathan could actually be up to 200 years old, according to Matt Joshua, St Helena’s head of tourism. According to Guinness World RecordsJonathan is also the oldest chelonian ever, a category that includes all turtles, tortoises and turtles. The previous oldest Chelonian was Tui Malila, a radiated tortoise that lived to be at least 188 years old. Presented to the Tongan royal family by British explorer Captain James Cook around 1777, Tui Malila died in 1965. In St. Helena, Jonathan is something of a celebrity. The elderly animal lives together with three other giant tortoises David, Emma and Fred. Although old age has left Jonathan blind and without his sense of smell, his hearing is excellent. According to Guinness World Records, he responds well to the sound of the vet’s voice. Despite some of his senses now failing, Jonathan’s vet, Joe Hollins, told Guinness World Records that the animal still has plenty of energy, although this varies with the weather. On mild days, it will sunbathe its long neck and legs fully extended outside its shell to absorb heat and transfer it to its core, Hollins said. In colder weather, he prefers to burrow into leaf mold or grass clippings and stay there all day. Hollins added: Despite his age Jonathan still has a good libido and is often seen mating with Emma and sometimes Fred animals are often not particularly gender sensitive!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/03/world/seychelles-tortoise-st-helena-jonathan-190-birthday-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos