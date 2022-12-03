Conflict and insecurity remain major obstacles to achieving the UN’s global goals





Called by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) participants set out to promote greater international coherence and resilience in support of communities living in conflict-affected states. Narrow throats to the goals As UN agencies, funds and programs discussed how they are improving cooperation and coordination, ECOSOC President Lachezara Stoeva supported the need to further strengthen our efforts to help countries address the root causes of crises and ensure sustainable development. long-term stable. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, countries in or recovering from conflict were far out of reach Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development in July, several post-conflict and crisis-affected countries underlined the centrality of peace and security as a prerequisite for achieving the development goals, or SDGs. In countries with protracted conflicts, severe insecurity and weak institutional capacities remain major obstacles to the implementation of Agenda 2030she continued, adding that some related to the impacts of climate change have further led to resource scarcity, widespread displacement and food shortages. Improved interventions That enhanced cooperation on humanitarian, development and peace interventions leads to better results was the strong message that resonated throughout the ECOSOC Operational Activities Segment in May, as well as the Humanitarian Affairs Segment and the ECOSOC Transition Meeting. United efforts for humanitarian, development and peace objectives can play a critical role to reduce risks and build resilience, providing much greater positive impact for affected communities, said Ms. I was standing. To this end, the UN system can help countries identify opportunities to promote early recovery, reconstruction and stabilization; enable them to achieve the SDGs; and increase resilience to future shocks that could jeopardize global goals. Discussions are also oriented towards 2023 SDG Summit and the New Agenda for Peace leading up to it, as well as planned Future Summit 2024. Break the vicious cycle PBC Chairman, Muhammad Abdul Muhith, asserted that peace and development are ends and means in themselves. He explained that ongoing conflicts and other threat multipliers, such as climate change, are jeopardizing the achievement of the SDGs, while the lack of progress towards the goals is fueling discontent and exacerbating conflict, violence and instability. This vicious circle must be broken if we are to build and sustain peace. And as the 2030 Agenda itself suggests, this would require the entire United Nations system to work collectively and support the efforts of Member States in a coordinated and coherent manner, he said. Click “>here to view the meeting in its entirety.

