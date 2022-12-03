Neymar faces World Cup fitness race amid bad news for Jesus RT Sport News





The world’s most expensive player faces a race against time ahead of Brazil’s next game

Paris Saint Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar is struggling to recover from injury in Brazil’s last 16 match against South Korea on Monday at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The 30-year-old picked up an ankle injury along with right-back Danilo as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in their Group G opener. Danilo is showing signs of recovery, but whether Neymar will be involved against the South Koreans is unclear, team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed. “As for Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have time on our hands and there is an opportunity.” Lasmar told reporters after Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. “Let’s wait [to see] what their transition will be – they haven’t started ball practice yet and that’s something they’ll do tomorrow. It will be important to see how they respond to this new style, so depending on that, we’ll make a call. Pre-World Cup Injuries: Arana World Cup Injuries: Neymar Danilo Alex Sandro Alex Telles Gabriel Jesus I can’t believe this is happening. pic.twitter.com/Z8clV7u913 — (@Neymoleque) December 3, 2022 “Danilo has evolved very positively and today he worked intensively with the ball and adapted functionally very positively.” It is expected that tomorrow he will be able to train normally with all the players”. Lasmar added. “Let’s watch what happens and if everything is in order, we have very high expectations that he will be available for the next game.” When Neymar was injured, Brazil’s camp initially indicated he would be available for the last 16.

However, reports have circulated in recent days that Neymar could struggle to start in a possible quarter-final clash against Japan or Croatia and instead make an appearance from the bench. The current edition of the tournament could be Neymar’s last World Cup appearance. After Friday’s defeat to Cameroon, in which coach Tite fielded a second-string side, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for three to four weeks with a knee injury and his participation at Qatar 2022 is over. , according to Globoesporte.











“Medical tests indicate that both will miss the remainder of the championship.” Their report was said, as left-back Alex Telles, who similarly suffered a knee injury, was also mentioned. “Alex Telles may undergo surgery, he left the field in tears.” Brazilian newspaper O Globo then claimed that Brazil want to keep Jesus and Telles around to cheer on the team in its bid for a record sixth World Cup title. If Tite’s men get past South Korea and then Japan or Croatia, arch-rivals Argentina could await in the semi-finals.

You can share this story on social networks: Follow RT at

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rt.com/sport/567609-neymar-injury-gabriel-jesus-brazil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos