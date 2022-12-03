International
Dumfries kiss as Oranje reach World Cup quarter-finals
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Louis van Gaal leaned to his left, wrapped his arm around Denzel Dumfries and planted a kiss on the players’ cheek.
Dumfries probably deserved even more smooches from their manager on Saturday after leading Holland to the World Cup quarterfinals with a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over the United States.
Yesterday, or the day before, I gave him a big fat kiss, Van Gaal said at the post-match press conference. I’m going to give him a big kiss so everyone can see.
And so he did.
There you go, Van Gaal said, showing his love for the right-back, who plays for Italian club Inter Milan.
Dumfries went all out against the Americans as the Netherlands extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches as they chase an elusive World Cup title.
The Dutch national team carries the burden of being perhaps the best soccer nation never to win the World Cup. The Netherlands were runners-up three times in 1974, 1978 and 2010 and were third in 2014 after losing to Argentina on penalties in the semi-finals.
However, the team failed to qualify in 2018, perhaps providing more motivation this time around.
Dumfries scored the Oranjes’ final goal in the 81st minute with a volley after second-half substitute Haji Wright scored in the 76th to briefly bring the Americans back into the match. He also added assists on the other two goals at Khalifa International Stadium Memphis Depays in the 10th, and Daley Blinds in first half stoppage time.
It was a great game and I’m glad I can be important to the team, said Dumfries, who is named after American actor Denzel Washington.
I am proud to have his name, he said. I am extremely proud of Denzel Washington. He is a really strong personality who expresses his views and I see that as an example.
Dumfries said the Oranje were more focused than they were on their few group games, a 1-1 draw with Ecuador and 2-0 wins over Senegal and Qatar.
We knew we could play better than in the first three games, he said.
The United States had more possession and more field goal attempts 16 to 12. But the Dutch handled it well.
In Holland they were used to having the ball, having the ball, said Dumfries. This is another way to play. I also understand the criticism in the Netherlands, because we can play much better with the ball.
United States goalkeeper Matt Turner and the American defense were under constant pressure handling crosses in the 6-yard box.
It was like they had a little more patience and cut the ball back, and we didn’t track it well, Turner said. I felt like every time they passed the ball they headed it or got a piece of it.
Cody Gakpo, who has scored three goals in the tournament, said what Van Gaal has been saying: The Netherlands can finally win the title, although few think this is one of the nations best teams.
We believed in ourselves from the beginning and we came here with a goal, said Gakpo. And that’s trying to become a world champion. We believe in this.
