Innovation key to a fairer world for people with disabilities: UN chief

In his messageMr. Guterres noted that greater public-private sector collaboration is needed to develop strategies that benefit people with disabilities, who must also be included in their development. The UN chief noted the UN’s internal efforts to make the Organization more accessible to people with disabilities, describing United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy as a guide to achieving this goal. From headquarters on the ground, he said, we are working to assess, address and promote digital accessibility and lead by example for disability inclusion. Innovation and technology, he continued, can be powerful tools for inclusion, increasing access to information, education and lifelong learning, opening new avenues for people with disabilities to participate in the workforce and society. generally on an equal footing. Breaking barriers, one brush at a time The United Nations estimates that 15 percent of all people, one in seven, has a disability. Understanding is key to ensuring that these more than a billion people lead fulfilling lives where they are fully integrated into a society that respects their rights and benefits from their contributions. A newly released UN documentary illustrates this vision of integration, through the eyes of two South Korean artists with disabilities, and reveals a new perspective on the true meaning of inclusion in today’s diverse world. Breaking down barriers one brushstroke at a time takes viewers inside the homes and lives of artists who communicate through their paintings and, in the process, teach audiences to listen with their eyes. Much more than an exercise in social development, the works of these autistic artists carry an intrinsic artistic value and are exhibited at the Seoul Arts Center, the largest and most prestigious venue of its kind in the country. Through interviews with families and intimate glimpses into the lives and loves of two artists, Hansol Kim and Hyeshin Park, the documentary tells a specific story of struggle that also has universal themes: finding our voice in a world that doesn’t listen, expressing the truths that to rise above the noise and grow by accepting who we are and what we have to contribute to society. With a moderate pace and imaginative sensitivity, Breaking Barriers shows that inspiration is everywhere, disability is a matter of perspective, and that we all share a common humanity that can be captured and understood through art.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/12/1131312 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos