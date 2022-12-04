Messi scores, Argentina reaches the quarterfinals of the World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a jubilant post-match crowd as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup. quarter finals.

Messi delivered again for his country, scoring the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first goal in the knockout stages of a World Cup to lead Argentina to a 2-1 victory over Australia on Saturday .

However, this was not the performance most expected against the unheralded Australians.

At the final whistle, Argentina were as grateful for their goalkeeper as the magical number 10 in their boots.

Emi Martinez came up with a great save in the dying seconds of an increasingly anxious match to prevent the need for extra time and the potential for another upset in a World Cup full of them.

This is the World Cup for you, Messi said. All matches are difficult and the important thing is to win.

With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 35th minute, Messi put Argentina ahead with his third goal of the tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup one more than Diego Maradona.

“Wow, he’s just outstanding,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

Julin Lvarez pounced on a heavy touch from Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to tap into the empty net for the second goal, but it was no cruise to a quarter-final meeting with the Netherlands.

Australia’s clash in the final 20 minutes was as exciting as it was unexpected. Craig Goodwins shot was deflected into the net by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the 77th. Then, amid a late aerial bombardment by the Australians, Garang Kuol had a dramatic chance when he broke free at the far post. Shooting on the turn, his effort was smothered by Martinez and two Argentina players fell on their goalkeeper in relief.

“Before we came here, people were saying we were the worst team in the World Cup and the worst Socceroos team ever,” Arnold said. That’s gone now.

In the only other time Australia reached the last 16 in 2006, the team lost to eventual champions Italy.

Perhaps it is an omen for Argentina, who have fully recovered from their shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening group game and won three games in a row.

As for Messi, he now has 789 goals in a career that could yet reach a peak on December 18 by winning football’s biggest trophy in his fifth and likely final World Cup.

The dream is still alive for the seven-time world player of the year and the tens of thousands of Argentina fans who dominated the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, massively outnumbering the small pockets of green and gold-clad Australia supporters to make it it is felt. like a match in Buenos Aires or Rosario.

Argentina’s players linked arms and formed a long line to celebrate in front of their scarf-clad fans at one end of the stadium after the match.

All Argentina would like to be here, but it is not possible, said Messi. This connection, this union that we have, is beautiful.

Messi had been calm before his goal, overwhelmed by a compact team and strong in defense of Australia. However, he is never silent for long.

He sent a pass into the edge of the box and kept running, eventually getting a break from Nicolas Otamendi to take a touch and flick his finish through the long legs of Australia’s tallest player Harry Souttar on the field in the World Cup.

When Alvarez added his second to score in back-to-back games, Australia took the spotlight and Messi began to put on a show.

A 40-yard (yard) dribble wowed the crowd as he slalomed past three defenders and stopped just as he was about to shoot.

MESSIAH! MESSIAH! came the song.

Messi used his control and vision to create two chances in the frantic finale, one curled over the bar by Martinez before Australia came out strongly after putting Souttar in front in stoppage time for his aerial threat.

We gave it our all, Australia striker Jackson Irvine said through tears, but it wasn’t enough.

quarterfinal

Argentina and the Netherlands will play their quarter-final match at the Lusail Stadium, the 89,000-seat venue for the final. The teams last met at the World Cup in 2014, when Argentina won on penalties in the semi-finals.

OF MARY

Angel Di Maria, who linked up well with Messi during the group stage, missed the game because he had not recovered from a thigh injury. “Hopefully he will be able to play (against the Netherlands),” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. He wasn’t ready for today.

THE SETTLEMENT OF BATISTUTA

Messi is one goal behind Gabriel Batistuta’s record of 10 for Argentina at World Cups.

