The business aircraft vendor market complicates the financing efforts of global aircraft capital

The business jet market today is a seller’s market and demand has meant that the time required to close on financing has not always been given by sellers over the past 12 months, according to Simon Davies, Global Jet Capital’s director of sales for UK, Middle East, Africa, Turkey, India and Eastern Canada.

“Cash deals became prevalent throughout 2021 and early 2022, with some buyers even forgoing a pre-purchase inspection,” he said. “However, there are signs that the market is beginning to return to a more traditional cadence for acquisitions and that aircraft sellers are becoming more amenable to the time required to complete acquisition financing.”

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region was relatively active during 2021, especially in the second half, with more than 50 new and used business aircraft transactions completed. “As was the case in all regions, the biggest challenge for the region over the last 12 months was trying to find a suitable aircraft at a reasonable price,” Davies said.

“As we move towards the end of 2022, the region is mirroring many other areas around the world in that we are seeing strong utilization of existing aircraft, but fewer new and used transactions than in 2021 due to limited availability.“ he pointed out. “However, our data suggests that the region should continue to grow in 2023.

Funding sources for the MENA region have remained relatively constant over the past two years. Large private banks continue to cater to high-net-worth clients with their loan products, while financiers such as Global Jet Capital continue to offer alternative loans and products for buyers looking for financing to consider.

“The biggest challenge that financiers in the region faced during Covid was building cash reserves on the balance sheet,” Davies noted. “Understanding that Covid would not generate the same liquidity issues as we saw during the financial crash, buyers used their cash reserves to purchase aircraft. It’s only now that we’re starting to see those buyers coming back into the market, looking to refinance their purchases so they can use their equity in more profitable opportunities.”

Airshows have traditionally been used as sales or marketing opportunities by exposing attendees, but with the impact of Covid on supply chains and demand for aviation products, many of these aviation companies have backlogs that will last well into the future and for therefore, they were less motivated. to place orders at this year’s air shows.

“Furthermore, exhibitors such as aircraft brokers may not have any aircraft available for resale at events such as the MEBAA show, so they may not reserve space,” he said. “However, I still expect total attendance at the MEBAA show this week to be strong as many people look to network for future opportunities, even if exhibitor attendance may be down.”

Overall, Davies believes that Covid-19 has had a positive effect on business aviation. Health concerns when traveling and the lack of alternative commercial travel options led to more people trying out business aviation in some form during Covid than at any previous time.

“This increased demand has led to reduced inventory levels for sale on most pre-owned aircraft models,” he said. “We continue to see an ever-increasing use of business jets globally. MENA is no exception to this phenomenon. With fewer aircraft being made available for charter sales use, charter rates have risen, which has been a boon for operators, but one that has also come with added complexity in arranging flights for those in charter sales business.

The size of the current Middle East bizav fleet depends on how to determine what should be counted in the fleet. “What I can say is that in 2022 we expect a slight decrease in total aircraft transactions in the region compared to 2021,” he said. “Starting from 2023, we foresee a steady increase in the total number of aircraft in the region. However, there are many factors that could change the trajectory such as the price of fuel, any changes in geopolitical conditions and/or the re-emergence of Covid.“

Davies concluded, “One note of interest to us is that we are seeing more pre-owned purchases now taking place in the region, whereas new aircraft transactions have traditionally dominated this market. This situation may be due to the long duration of OEM backlogs for new aircraft and buyers’ desires to have an aircraft of their own, for health or other reasons, without too much delay.”