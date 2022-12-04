International
‘We need her body’: Murder victim’s grandmother asks police to search Winnipeg landfill for remains
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.
The grandmother of Marcedes Myran, one of four women allegedly killed by the same man, says she wants police to search a Winnipeg landfill for her granddaughter’s remains.
“We have no idea how to do a funeral when she’s not there,” Donna Bartlett told the CBC on Saturday.
“We need her body. We need to have full closure.”
Police said Thursday they believe Myran, who was from Long Plain First Nation but lived in Winnipeg, was killed by Jeremy Skibicki.
He was charged last May with first-degree murder in the death of another First Nations woman living in Winnipeg, 24-year-old Rebecca Contois.
On Thursday, police said he would also be charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Myran, 39-year-old Morgan Harris, who was also from Long Plain, and another woman who has not yet been identified.
Police have previously said they believe the three identified victims, including Myran, were all killed in May.
Bartlett says her granddaughter last contacted the family on March 15. The 26-year-old mother began living on the streets after her children were placed in foster care, Bartlett said.
“That’s what I blame for her being on the street. It broke her,” she said.
The family hoped Myran would reappear, she said, but contacted police and put up posters reporting her missing on Sept. 27.
“I just wanted her to be alive,” Bartlett said. “That was all I wanted to know that she was still alive and then the worst thing happened.”
The family had never heard of the man now accused of killing Myran until police visited them Thursday to break the news, Bartlett said.
“I had hopes until Thursday,” she said. “Thursday destroyed me, destroyed the family.”
So far, only Contois’ remains have been found, including the partial remains that were found at Winnipeg’s Brady Road landfill after a police raid in June.
Bartlett says having her granddaughter’s remains would provide closure for the family.
“It would still hurt, but at least we know we see him,” she said. “Right now, we don’t.”
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said this week he believes the remains of the other three victims are at the Brady Road landfill, but it has been too long for a search to be possible.
At the press conference Thursday where police announced the latest charges against Skibicki, Smyth said he does not “anticipate an additional search of the landfill” for other remains.
Morgan Harris’ daughter said this week she was frustrated by the news.
“Not asking, it’s not going to do anything. I think it’s disgusting,” Cambria Harris said at a vigil Thursday night for her mother.
Bartlett says he feels for the families of the other victims.
“They’re probably going through the same thing we are. It’s a tough thing to go through.”
‘I’ll never forget it’
While a search can be expensive, Bartlett says she just wants her granddaughter back.
“I’m sure there are ways they can figure out how to do that,” she said.
But Smyth said Friday that Contois’ case was different. Her partial remains were first discovered in a trash can in a Winnipeg back alley in May.
Police were then able to isolate a specific area of the landfill to search, Smyth said.
“We don’t have that luxury with these other victims.
She said she will miss her niece’s jokes and her big smile the most.
“I will miss him forever,” she said.
“It’s very hard to lose someone like that. She was a beautiful girl.”
Support is available for anyone affected by the details of this case. If you need support, you can contact Ka Ni Kanichihk Medicine Bear Counseling, Support and Elderly Service at 204-594-6500, ext. 102 or 104, (within Winnipeg) or 1-888-953-5264 (outside Winnipeg).
Support is also available through the Manitoba Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Liaison Unit Keewatinowi Okimakanak at 1-800-442-0488or204-677-1
