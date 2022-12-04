International
The USA was eliminated from the World Cup, losing to the Netherlands 3-1
Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands knocked the United States out of the World Cup with a 3-1 win on Saturday that sent the Dutch into the quarter-finals.
Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the USA’s deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisics’ cross hit his trailing foot and went over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted the first two goals, struck in a flurry in the 81st.
“When you play a team with that much quality and you give them three, four chances, they’re going to put away three or four,” United States captain Tyler Adams said. We can show that we can hang with some of the best teams in the world, some of the best players in the world, and that’s a lot of progress for American soccer. We were moving in the right direction, for sure, but we have to keep pushing because we weren’t there yet. But they were close.
Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten run to 19 games and will face either Argentina or Australia on Friday.
It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt USA team hoping to advance to the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. Using the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the Americans met the bare minimum for Cup consideration of the World a success, defeating Iran in the final of the group stage to reach the knockout round.
But just like in 2010 against Ghana and 2014 against Belgium, the United States was eliminated in the round of 16. The Americans are winless in 12 games against European opposition at the World Cup since 2002, losing six and are 1-7 during the tournament’s knockout rounds.
I think we made some progress, United States coach Gregg Berhalter said. When people look at our team, they see a clear identity. They see guys going out and fighting for each other. They see the talent on the field. We made progress, but on this particular night, we fell short.
Pulisic, playing four days after being injured during his winning goal against Iran, had a chance to put the United States ahead in the third minute, but Noppert, playing in just his fourth international match, blocked the shot his point blank. With the Americans looking for an equalizer, Noppert dived to stop Tim Weahs’ 25-yard effort in the 42nd.
The crowd of 44,846 was well back from the pitch at the refurbished Khalifa International Stadium, which has an athletics track, and was more subdued than the wild crowd for the game against Iran.
While the United States had the better early game, the Dutch went ahead after breaking the American press. Dumfries made a one-time pass down the right as Depay went unmarked in the penalty area. His right-footed shot from 14 yards beat goalkeeper Matt Turner at the far post in the 10th minute for his 43rd international goal, putting him in sole possession of second place on the goalscoring list of the Dutch career after Robin van Persie’s 50.
The goal was the first allowed by the United States of the tournament. In 37 World Cup games, the Americans have never won a game in which they fell behind.
The Netherlands practically doubled the lead on the last kick of the first half, in the first minute of stoppage time. After a quick series of exchanges following a throw-in, Dumfries took a cross around Tyler Adams and found Blind open on the penalty spot. Blind scored just his third international goal for the first in eight years. Gio Reyna fed an open Weston McKennie in the 54th, but he skied his shot over the bar.
Wright came on in the 67th and scored his second international goal, sparking USA hopes. But Dumfries was unmarked by Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson and used his left foot to volley home a Blinds cross.
Just looking around the locker room, the silence is deafening, Turner said. We all want to create moments for people at home to fall in love with the game and tonight was not one of those nights, unfortunately.
Young and restless
The starting lineup for the United States was the youngest for a World Cup qualifier at 25 years and 86 days. The previous low was 27 years, 19 days for the 1930 semi-final loss to Argentina.
Coach room
United States forward Josh Sargent did not dress after injuring his right ankle against Iran.
The next one
The Netherlands will play next Friday at the Lusail Stadium, the site of this year’s final.
The Americans open the 2026 cycle with a game against Serbia on January 25 in Los Angeles and face Colombia three days later in Carson, California. The games are not on FIFA dates, which means that mostly Major League Soccer players will be used.
