Astronauts Install New Solar Array Outside International Space Station – Spaceflight Now

NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio headed outside the International Space Station on Saturday for a seven-hour spacewalk to install and deploy a new solar array recently delivered by a SpaceX cargo ship.

Cassada and Rubio, both on their first space flights, began their spacewalk at 7:16 a.m. EST (1216 GMT) on Saturday. The start of the excursion was officially marked when the astronauts switched their spacesuits to batteries.

Astronauts moved from the Quest space station’s airlock to the starboard, or starboard, side of the lab’s solar panel, where the station’s robotic arm deployed two new ISS Roll-Out Solar Array, or iROSA, units early this week after removing them from the trunk of a SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule. The Dragon spacecraft delivered the solar arrays to the space station on November 27, along with several tons of supplies and experiments.

The new solar array blankets were wrapped around the coils and unfolded like a yoga mat once installed in a mounting bracket on the right side 4, or S4, of the space station’s power section, which measures more than the length of an end-to-end football field.

The astronauts first worked to remove one of the two newly delivered iROSA units from its carrier by releasing the launch bolts and restraints. Cassada positioned himself on a footrest at the end of the Canadian-built robotic arm and held the solar array coils by hand while the arm moved it to the S4 shirt.

The two spacewalkers positioned the iROSA unit on a pre-positioned mounting bracket during a previous spacewalk. They unfolded the iROSA unit on its hinge, then installed the bolts to secure it in place. Cassada and Rubio attached electrical connectors to connect the new iROSA unit to the space station’s electrical system. They then installed a Y-cable to run the power generated from both the newly installed solar array and the original S4 solar panel into the lab’s electrical grid.

The mounting bracket connects the new strings to the stations’ energy channels and rotary joints, which keep the solar arms pointed at the sun as the spacecraft races around Earth at more than 17,000 mph.

The International Space Station has eight power channels, each powered by electricity produced by a solar array arm extending from the stations spine. The new solar array deployed on Saturday will produce electricity for the space station’s 3A power channel.

The original solar panels were launched on four space shuttle missions from 2000 to 2009. As expected, the efficiency of the station’s original solar arrays has degraded over time. NASA is upgrading the space station’s power system with new open solar arrays — at a cost of $103 million — that will partially cover six of the station’s eight original solar panels.

When all six iROSA units are deployed on the station, the power system will be able to generate 215 kilowatts of electricity to support at least another decade of science operations. The upgrade will also accommodate new commercial modules planned for launch to the space station.

The first pair of newly launched solar arrays were launched to the space station last year and were installed over the station’s older array of original solar panels on beam section P6, located at the left end of the post’s power pylon. Two more iROSA units are scheduled to launch on a SpaceX resupply mission next year.

The new solar arrays were supplied to NASA by Boeing, Redwire and a team of subcontractors.

After the new iROSA unit was mechanically and electrically integrated into the station’s S4, the astronauts released clips keeping the coiled solar array rotated in the launch configuration. This allowed the blankets to gradually dissipate the strain energy in the composite booms that support the solar blanket. The design of the deployment mechanism eliminates the need for motors to drive the solar array.

“It’s starting to move,” one of the astronauts radioed mission control, prompting applause among the support team in Houston.

“This is unbelievable,” Cassada said. “Yeah, that’s great,” Rubio exclaimed.

The carbon fiber support booms were returned to their natural shape for storage during launch.

It took about 10 minutes for the solar array to collapse into its fully expanded configuration, stretching about 63 feet long and 20 feet wide (19 by 6 meters). This is half the length and half the width of current solar arrays of stations. Despite their smaller size, each of the new arrays generates roughly the same amount of electricity as each of the existing solar panel stations.

After the blanket was deployed, the astronauts adjusted the tension bolts to secure the iROSA blanket in place.

The astronauts then went back inside the space stations to prepare another iROSA unit, which will be installed in the P4 wing section on the left side on a spacewalk tentatively scheduled for December 19.

With their tasks completed, Cassada and Rubio returned to the air of the Quest and closed the hatch. They began to press the air gap at 2:21 pm EST (1921 GMT), completing the 7-hour, 5-minute spacewalk.

Saturday’s spacewalk was the second of Cassada’s and Rubio’s careers, and the 256th spacewalk since 1998 in support of assembly and maintenance of the International Space Station.

