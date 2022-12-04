Pope: We are all part of the same vulnerable humanity





In his message for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Pope Francis evokes a magic of fragility, symbolizing a new awareness that happiness is bread that is not eaten alone.

By Edoardo Giribaldi The International Day of Persons with Disabilities invites us to recognize that our weakness in no way obscures the light of the Gospel of Christ’s glory, Pope Francis wrote in his message celebrating the global renewal. Established on December 3, 1992, by the United Nations General Assembly, the theme of this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities will touch on innovation and transformative solutions for inclusive development. Pope Francis began his message by recognizing the holistic power of God’s word. All, apart from any merit or distinction, have received the Gospel in its entirety and, with it, the joyful task of proclaiming it. Citing his apostolic exhortation The gospel of joy The Pope underlined the call for everyone to offer others a clear witness to the saving love of God, who despite our imperfections offers us his closeness, his word and his strength and gives meaning to our lives. Faith and the experience of God’s love are not the prerogative of only a limited group of people. On the contrary, Pope Francis affirmed how God’s mercy becomes known in a special way to those who, instead of trusting in themselves, feel called to leave themselves to God and empathize with their brothers and sisters. This would result in a new sense of wisdom, capable of making us appreciate even more God’s loving decision to help us in our weakness. A Magesterium of Fragility Once this new awareness is gained, we can talk about what the Pope calls a spell of fragility, which would make our society more humane and fraternal, enabling us all to understand that happiness is bread that is not eaten alone. Pope Francis invited people to be aware of the suffering of all those women and men with disabilities who live in the midst of war, or have themselves been disabled as a result of war. He called for special attention to them, especially their access to humanitarian aid, which should be facilitated in every way. The magisterium of fragility becomes, according to the Pope, a way to enrich the Church. Without vulnerability, without boundaries, without obstacles to overcome, there would be no true humanity. This theme is also found in the preparatory document for the continental phase of the Synod, which shows the lack of solidarity towards persons with disabilities and seeks new ways to welcome their contribution and promote their participation. Meeting and brotherhood Pope Francis pointed out how the Synod can help us to understand how in the Church, even in relation to the disabled, it cannot be us and them, but a single us.. A new consciousness, based on the fact that we are all part of the same vulnerable humanity, assumed and sanctified by Christ.







The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life is presenting four videos to portray the contribution of the faithful with disabilities to the Synod on Synodality after a series of… The key words indicated by the Pope to overcome discrimination are encounter and fraternity. His words stand with the hope that every Christian community will be open to the presence of our brothers and sisters with disabilities and will ensure that they are always welcome and fully included. Pope Francis concluded his message by insisting that nothing can diminish our certainty that no temporary, acquired or permanent disability can change the fact that we are all children of one Father and enjoy the same dignity . God loves us all with the same tender, fatherly, unconditional love.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2022-12/pope-world-day-persons-with-disabilities-message.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos