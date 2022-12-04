Pathways for tomorrow students compete in the international competition of health professions | tidings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Several high school students enrolled in the Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) program at West Point attended a conference over the summer with others from around the world that focused on careers in the health care industry.
Ten of the 13 P2T health science students who qualified at the state level attended the Health Professions Student Leadership of America (HOSA) International Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference is the highlight of the year for HOSA members and advisors, featuring general sessions, business information sessions, nationally recognized speakers, healthcare industry tours, competitive events, awards, recognition and more.
The chapter’s 13 members qualified for the conference during the Nebraska HOSA State Leadership Conference in Omaha in March.
The 10 students who participated in the international conference were Ella Bridges, Kennedy Cooper and Payton Nolting, Bancroft-Rosalie; Erica Engelmeyer and Hailey Hunzeker, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (West Point); Blair Fiala and Kennady Schmidt, Howells-Dodge; Sadie Nelson and Faith Hendrickson, Oakland-Craig; and Riley Heller, West Point-Beemer. Other qualifiers were Erin Jensen and Tori Buss, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Makenna Buss, Oakland-Craig.
Qualifiers and the categories they competed in at the conference included:
Biomedical Debate (team) Cooper, Bridges, Fiala and Jensen; Engelmeyer clinical specialty; cultural diversities and inequalities in health care Ura; Nolting dental science; EMT (team) Heller and Schmidt; epidemiology Makenna Buss; health care issues Makenna Buss and Fiala; Hendrickson and Hunzeker home health care; pharmacy science Tori Buss; pharmacology Tori Buss.
When not competing or attending sessions at the conference, P2T students had the opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of Nashville, visiting its world-famous Broadway Street and listening and dancing to live country music.
Student sponsors and instructors are Dale Mundil and Daniel Bridges.
“Having 13 of our HOSA chapter members from P2T even qualify for the international competition speaks volumes for the quality of health science students we have here. We benefit from our partner schools sending us their best and highest performing students. high,” Bridges said. some of those students passing the first round in the international competition is an amazing achievement.
The EMT team of Heller and Schmidt, along with Faith Hendrickson in the home health care competition, made it to the second round, meaning they were in the top 25 in the international competition.
The group received a financial contribution of $16,300 from the board of directors of the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation to cover expenses and fees for students and their sponsors to attend the conference.
Now in its sixth year, the P2T consortium has offered career and technical education (CTE) classes. This is the second year the classes have been held at Northeast Community College’s expanded campus at West Point. High school students have the option of enrolling in five career paths: Building Construction, Computer Science, Education, Health Sciences and Welding. Students can also enroll in classes to earn their commercial driver’s license (CDL). All programs offered through P2T are harmonized to ensure transfer to all Nebraska public post-secondary institutions.
P2T, facilitated through Education Service Unit no. 2, includes seven member schools: Bancroft-Rosalie, Emerson-Hubbard, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (West Point), Howells-Dodge, Lyons Decatur Northeast, Oakland-Craig and West Point-Beemer.