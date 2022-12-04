USA’s run at the 2022 World Cup is over as they fall to the Netherlands, 3-1

U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman (#3) battles for the ball with Netherlands forward Memphis Depay during the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Saturday. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

AL RAYYAN, Qatar The USA is running for the 2022 World Cup is over as the Netherlands beat the USA 3-1 in the the 16th round.

The United States had never trailed in the tournament with draws against Wales and England and a loss to Iran in group play. But in the playoffs, where teams must win or go home, none of that mattered.

Christian Pulisic had one golden opportunity to put the USA on the board early against the Netherlands. In the third minute, he was one-on-one with the tall Dutch goalkeeper but couldn’t get past the 6-foot-8 Andries Noppert.

It was the Netherlands who scored first. In the 10th minute, Memphis Depay volleyed past the outstretched arms of American goalkeeper Matt Turner. The tenor of the game then changed. The Netherlands slowed down and threw players into the backcourt to block the USA attack.

The USA’s deficit became even bigger when the Netherlands scored again just moments before the end of the first half in the final period. In an almost carbon copy of the first goal, a Dutch pass across the goal area found the right foot of Daley Blind, who tapped it past Turner to double the Dutch lead to 2-0 at half-time.

American midfielder Weston McKennie reacts to a missed chance during the World Cup Round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday. Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images

Definitely a different feel from the group stage matches in the US. At each one the crowds generated a level of intensity that was off the charts. notably the match against Iran where the noise at the start made the crowd of 42,000 sound twice as loud. But on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium, the smaller crowd generated far less fan excitement.

The USA started the second half with energy, intensity and several scoring chances. And in the 76th minute, the USA found a way to score. Pulisic sent a cross in front of the Dutch goal and it took a break from Haji Wright to sail into the net.

The moment for the USA did not last long. In the 81st minute, Denzel Dumfries was left open in front of the USA goal and pushed the ball past Turner to make it 3-1.

The USA could not capitalize as the Dutch midfielders and defenders stifled the American attack combined with the USA’s missed opportunities. “This is tough to handle,” USA coach Gregg Berhalter said in a postgame interview on Fox. “We came up short today, but not for lack of effort or lack of effort.”

The Netherlands entered this match against the United States on its longest unbeaten streak at the World Cup. The Dutch had not lost the last 10 games (seven wins and three draws).

This was the fifth time the USA advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup. They had just won once before beating Mexico in 2002 to advance to the quarterfinals (the U.S. reached the semifinals of the inaugural World Cup in 1930, when only 13 teams competed).

The United States will co-host the 2026 World Cup, and defender Walker Zimmerman says their play this year moves the program forward and shows potential. “This World Cup showed that attacking talent showed that fight that many American fans can watch and be proud of.

The Netherlands will play Argentina in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Tom Goldman reported from Al Rayyan, Qatar and Russell Lewis reported from Birmingham, Ala.

