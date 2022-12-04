International
USA’s run at the 2022 World Cup is over as they fall to the Netherlands, 3-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar The USA is running for the 2022 World Cup is over as the Netherlands beat the USA 3-1 in the the 16th round.
The United States had never trailed in the tournament with draws against Wales and England and a loss to Iran in group play. But in the playoffs, where teams must win or go home, none of that mattered.
Christian Pulisic had one golden opportunity to put the USA on the board early against the Netherlands. In the third minute, he was one-on-one with the tall Dutch goalkeeper but couldn’t get past the 6-foot-8 Andries Noppert.
It was the Netherlands who scored first. In the 10th minute, Memphis Depay volleyed past the outstretched arms of American goalkeeper Matt Turner. The tenor of the game then changed. The Netherlands slowed down and threw players into the backcourt to block the USA attack.
The USA’s deficit became even bigger when the Netherlands scored again just moments before the end of the first half in the final period. In an almost carbon copy of the first goal, a Dutch pass across the goal area found the right foot of Daley Blind, who tapped it past Turner to double the Dutch lead to 2-0 at half-time.
Definitely a different feel from the group stage matches in the US. At each one the crowds generated a level of intensity that was off the charts. notably the match against Iran where the noise at the start made the crowd of 42,000 sound twice as loud. But on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium, the smaller crowd generated far less fan excitement.
Before you continue reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and reliable news and context remains accessible to all.
The USA started the second half with energy, intensity and several scoring chances. And in the 76th minute, the USA found a way to score. Pulisic sent a cross in front of the Dutch goal and it took a break from Haji Wright to sail into the net.
The moment for the USA did not last long. In the 81st minute, Denzel Dumfries was left open in front of the USA goal and pushed the ball past Turner to make it 3-1.
The USA could not capitalize as the Dutch midfielders and defenders stifled the American attack combined with the USA’s missed opportunities. “This is tough to handle,” USA coach Gregg Berhalter said in a postgame interview on Fox. “We came up short today, but not for lack of effort or lack of effort.”
The Netherlands entered this match against the United States on its longest unbeaten streak at the World Cup. The Dutch had not lost the last 10 games (seven wins and three draws).
This was the fifth time the USA advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup. They had just won once before beating Mexico in 2002 to advance to the quarterfinals (the U.S. reached the semifinals of the inaugural World Cup in 1930, when only 13 teams competed).
The United States will co-host the 2026 World Cup, and defender Walker Zimmerman says their play this year moves the program forward and shows potential. “This World Cup showed that attacking talent showed that fight that many American fans can watch and be proud of.
The Netherlands will play Argentina in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Tom Goldman reported from Al Rayyan, Qatar and Russell Lewis reported from Birmingham, Ala.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mprnews.org/story/2022/12/03/npr-us-netherlands-world-cup
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- USA’s run at the 2022 World Cup is over as they fall to the Netherlands, 3-1
- Georgia Senate race sees record number of early voters
- Girls’ high school tennis: Wymbs builds on outstanding career – Salisbury Post
- Fuji Soft Proxy Fights Japan Inc’s Latest Board Independence Test
- After working in Bollywood for years, THESE actors finally got recognition via OTT
- World Cup 2022: the agony and the promise of American elimination
- Bollymood: the project of an independent Nepalese music producer to celebrate the nostalgia of Bollywood
- French President Emmanuel Macron as India assumes G20 presidency
- College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, conference championship weekend odds
- La Salle wraps up 84-81 win over City 6 rivals Penn in extra time
- Imran Khan admits Qamar Bajwa extension was a ‘mistake’
- Prior to Kaesang’s wedding, residents of Purwosari Mlati put up banners welcoming Jokowi