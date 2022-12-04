World Gets First Look at B-21 Raider > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

The Department of Defense unveiled its newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, yesterday evening in Palmdale, California. As the first strategic bomber in more than three decades, the Air Force’s B-21 will serve as the backbone of America’s bomber force, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said.

It’s a testament to America’s enduring edge in ingenuity and innovation, and it’s evidence of the department’s long-term commitment to building advanced capabilities that will strengthen America’s ability to deter aggression, today and in the future.” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

The B-21 Raider is expected to serve within a larger family of long-range conventional strike systems, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; electronic attack; communication; and other skills. It is nuclear capable and designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations. In addition, it will be able to use a wide mix of anti-attack and direct attack munitions.

In the hangar of aircraft manufacturer Northrop Grumman, the B-21 was unveiled amid dramatic music and lighting effects. The new bomber has a silhouette similar to that of the B-2 Spirit bomber.

“The B-21 looks imposing,” Austin said. “But what’s under the frame and space-age clothing is even more impressive.”

The range of the B-21, Austin said, is unmatched by any other bomber.

“It won’t have to be theater-based, it won’t need logistical support to hold any target at risk,” the secretary said.

Like the B-2 Spirit, the B-21 Raider is a stealth aircraft. It will be hard for opponents to see that coming, Austin said.

“Fifty years of advances in low-observable technology have gone into this aircraft,” he said. “Even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect a B-21 in the sky.”

Austin also said the B-21 Raider is designed to be easily maintained, which will help ensure the aircraft is always ready to go when needed.

“We don’t really have a skill if we can’t maintain it,” he said. “The B-21 was carefully designed to be the most maintainable bomber ever built.”

As a dual-capable stealth attack bomber, the B-21 Raider is capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. It will be able to support joint and coalition forces across the spectrum of operations, Austin said, and is also designed to be flexible enough to meet the evolving threat environment. “Raider is built with open system architecture, which makes it highly adaptable,” said Austin. “As the United States continues to innovate, this bomber will be able to defend our country with new weapons that haven’t even been invented yet. And the B-21 is multi-role. It can handle everything from intelligence gathering to to battle. management, to integrate with our allies and partners. And it will work seamlessly across all domains, theaters and across the joint force.”

The B-21 Raider was built by Northrop Grumman and developed through deep partnership with stakeholders in the US military, Austin said.

“The B-21 is the result of deep teamwork at this factory,” he said. “Our Air Force pilots, maintainers and DOD civilians have been working side-by-side with their industry counterparts. In fact, they’ve been on the production line here in Palmdale to help. The B-21 is a testament to the best of America’s vibrant and diverse industrial base. This is the kind of progress that makes us great, and this kind of progress doesn’t just happen. It takes investment. It takes collaboration and partnership.”

The secretary said he and the Defense Department are committed to continuing that kind of cooperation with the defense industrial base to ensure that the best technology America can offer will be available to contribute to the nation’s defense.

“The department will continue to invest in technology,” he said. “We will bring new companies to our supplier base and continue to improve our procurement process to get the right skills before we need them.”

Development on the B-21 Raider began in 2015 when the Air Force awarded the engineering development and manufacturing contract. The Air Force expects to buy a minimum of 100 aircraft.

The designation “B-21,” according to the Air Force, was chosen because the aircraft is the first new bomber of the 21st century, while the name “Raider” was chosen to represent the Doolittle Raiders, who flew a surprise attack during the world. War II.

“Eighty years ago, on a cold, rainy April morning, four months after Pearl Harbor, 16 US Army bombers took off from an aircraft carrier in the Pacific,” Austin explained. “Then Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle embarked on a daring mission. At great cost, he and his team of aviators flew more than 650 miles to strike distant enemy targets. And the Doolittle Raiders, as they came to be known, demonstrated the power and reach of American air power”.

Just as the Doolittle Raiders protected America during World War II, the B-21 Raider is expected to do the same now and in the future, Austin said.

“This is not just another airplane. It’s not just another acquisition,” Austin said. “It’s the epitome of America’s resolve to defend the republic we love. It’s a testament to our deterrence strategy — with the capabilities to back it up, anytime, anywhere. That’s what America does.”