International
Japan monitors potential tsunami risk from Indonesia volcano: report
Volcanic ash is seen from Pronojiwo after the Mount Semeru volcano erupted in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 4,
Among the photos | Via Reuters
A volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, spewing an ash cloud 15 km into the sky and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities said, as they issued their highest warning for the area east of Java island.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from the eruption of the Semeru volcano, and Indonesia’s transport ministry said there was no impact on air travel, but alerts had been sent to two regional airports for alertness.
“Most of the roads have been closed since this morning and now it’s raining volcanic ash and covering the view of the mountain,” Bayu community volunteer Deny Alfianto told Reuters by phone from near the volcano.
Semeru, the highest mountain in Java, erupted last year killing more than 50 people and displacing thousands.
Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said 1,979 people had been moved to 11 shelters and authorities had distributed masks to residents. The explosion began at 2:46 a.m. (1946 GMT Saturday) and rescue, search and evacuation efforts were ongoing.
The volcano’s ash plume reached a height of 50,000 feet (15 km), said the Japan Meteorological Agency, which had initially been on alert for the possibility that the volcano could trigger a tsunami. He later ruled this out.
The blast, about 640 km (400 miles) east of the capital, Jakarta, follows a series of earthquakes in west Java, including one last month that killed more than 300 people.
Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, PVMBG, raised the level of volcanic activity to the highest level and warned residents not to come within 8 km (5 miles) of Semeru’s epicenter.
Hot ash clouds had drifted nearly 12 miles (19 km) from the epicenter, he said.
PVMBG chief Hendra Gunawan said a larger volume of magma could have been generated compared to the volcano’s previous eruptions in 2021 and 2020, which could mean greater danger to a larger area.
“The hot clouds of Semeru can reach further and to a distance where there are many settlements,” he said.
In a video sent to Reuters by police in the area, villagers were seen fleeing the slopes of the volcano, some with belongings piled on motorbikes. A damaged bridge was covered in volcanic ash.
With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the world’s largest population living near a volcano, with 8.6 million people within 10 km (6 miles) of one.
The deadly earthquake in late November that struck West Java was 5.6, but at a shallow depth. A 6.1-magnitude quake struck at a deeper depth on Saturday, sending people out of buildings but causing no major damage or casualties.
